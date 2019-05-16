Franka Potente Enlists Kathy Bates, Jake McLaughlin for Directorial Debut ‘Home’ (EXCLUSIVE)

German actress Franka Potente will be making her directorial debut with “Home,” a California-set redemption drama starring Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates, Jake McLaughlin and Lil Rel Howery.

Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo at leading German film production company Augenschein Filmproduktion developed the story and will produce together with Bac Films Prods.’ David Grumbach (“The Cured,” “The Leisure Seeker”), Leontine Petit and Erik Glijnis at the Dutch banner Lemming Films, and Christine Günther and Chevy Chen at German outfit Fireglory.

Bac Films has picked up international sales rights to “Home” and will distribute the film in France.

“Home” tells the story of Marvin Hacks (McLaughlin), who comes home after more than 20 years in prison and finds out that, even after two decades, his small American hometown has not forgotten the atrocity he committed. Despite the confrontation and hostility from the locals, Marvin will do what it takes to reclaim his place in society.

“‘Home’ is a riveting story with rich characters and raw emotion that will mesmerize audiences around the world,” said Katzenstein and Leo, who added that Potente was a “skilled and visionary” director. The actress has starred in such films as “The Bourne Identity” and broke out internationally in Tom Tykwer’s “Run Lola Run,”

Grumbach described the project as a “very strong and sensitive story, carried by such a promising director.” He said: “Potente is bringing her European sensibility and feminine perspective to portray this man seeking redemption and the psyche of this small American town.”

Bac Films is looking to co-produce two ambitious English-language European films per year. The company is currently co-producing Fredric Jardin’s “Visceral,” with Faye Dunaway and Georgina Campbell. Besides “Home” and “Visceral,” Bac Films’ Cannes sales slate includes Sepideh Farsi’s animated feature, “The Siren,” and Kaouther Ben Hania’s sophomore outing, “The Man Who Sold His Skin.”