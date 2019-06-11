×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Francis Ford Coppola to Receive Honorary Lumiere Award

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola will receive the honorary Lumiere Award at the upcoming Lumiere festival which celebrates heritage movies and film masters every year in Lyon, France.

Previous recipients of the Lumiere Award include Jane Fonda, Wong Kar-Wai, Martin Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar, Clint Eastwood and Quentin Tarantino. The festival will take place Oct. 12-20 in Lyon.

Lumière Festival, launched by Cannes Film Festival’s artistic director Thierry Fremaux and filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier from the Institut Lumière, will host

As part of the tribute to Coppola, “The Godfather” trilogy will be screened through the night. As he unveiled the lineup inside the packed auditorium of the Lumiere Insitute, Fremaux described Coppola as a “cinema giant” and a pioneer who dared to venture off the beaten path throughout his career with movies like “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now.”

After welcoming Alfonso Cuaron with “Roma” last year, the Lumiere festival will greet South-Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho with his Palme d’Or winning movie “Parasite” which is already a B.O. hit in its home market and in France where it’s already sold over 330,000 tickets. “‘Parasite’ is on track to become the highest-grossing Palme d’Or winning movie ever,” said Fremaux.

Other high-profile guests expected at the Lumiere festival include veteran French actor Daniel Auteuil who will attend the sneak premiere of Nicolas Bedos’s “La Belle Epoque” which played out of competition at Cannes. The Lumiere festival will also greet Ken Loach with his latest movie “Sorry We Missed You” which competed at Cannes; as well as the cult actress-turned-novelist Marina Vlady whose credits include the Golden Globe-nominated film “The Conjugal Bed.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Film

  • Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly Warner

    WarnerMedia Faces Big Executive Decisions as It Attempts to Woo J.J. Abrams

    Talk about an odd couple. Former rivals Kevin Reilly and Bob Greenblatt — having now joined forces at AT&T’s WarnerMedia — have begun pitching Hollywood as a united front on the company’s still unnamed, yet-to-be-launched subscription streaming service. It’s a strange alliance, given that the executives were often locked in heated standoffs, back when Greenblatt [...]

  • From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer

    'Frozen 2' Trailer Explores Elsa's Magical Past

    Are Elsa’s powers enough to save her kingdom? That’s a question “Frozen 2” will attempt to answer as the Snow Queen (Idina Menzel) ventures beyond Arendelle to embark on a dangerous journey with her sister Anna (Kristen Bell), a friendly snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) and an iceman named Kristoff (Jonathan Groff). Disney released a new [...]

  • Francis Ford Coppola

    Francis Ford Coppola to Receive Honorary Lumiere Award

    Francis Ford Coppola will receive the honorary Lumiere Award at the upcoming Lumiere festival which celebrates heritage movies and film masters every year in Lyon, France. Previous recipients of the Lumiere Award include Jane Fonda, Wong Kar-Wai, Martin Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar, Clint Eastwood and Quentin Tarantino. The festival will take place Oct. 12-20 in Lyon. [...]

  • sir-terry-pratchett-in-london

    Terry Pratchett's 'The Amazing Maurice' to Be Turned Into Animated Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Terry Pratchett’s “The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents” is set to become the first of the much-loved author’s books to be adapted as an animated movie. The Discworld novel, the 28th in the series and the first for children, has been optioned by Germany-based Ulysses Filmproduktion, which will make the film alongside Ireland’s Cantilever [...]

  • Bob Dylan Madison Square Garden 1975

    Martin Scorsese, Musicians Talk Bob Dylan at 'Rolling Thunder Revue' Film Premiere

    Bob Dylan doesn’t provide Martin Scorsese with any easy answers regarding his unorthodox 1975 tour of the Northeast and Canada billed as the Rolling Thunder Revue. “I don’t remember any of it,” Dylan says, decades later, in “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese,” the director’s new documentary on the tour. “What [...]

  • Panel-Emile-Awards

    Emiles Announce 2019 Location, Year-Round Ambitions, New Award at Annecy

    ANNECY, France — As rain dumped down from sky over the Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival, the European Animation Awards (EAA) Association held a press conference on Monday to announce details of this year’s third edition. The annual celebration of European animation, more popularly known as the Emiles, will return to Lille for its third, [...]

  • Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore appear

    Julianne Moore, Patricia Clarkson to Be Feted at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

    The Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, the leading movie event in Central and Eastern Europe, will honor Julianne Moore and Patricia Clarkson at its 54th edition. The actresses will receive the fest’s Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema. Moore, who won an Oscar for “Still Alice” and was Oscar-nominated for four other [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad