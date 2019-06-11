Francis Ford Coppola to Receive Honorary Lumiere Award

Francis Ford Coppola will receive the honorary Lumiere Award at the upcoming Lumiere festival which celebrates heritage movies and film masters every year in Lyon, France.

Previous recipients of the Lumiere Award include Jane Fonda, Wong Kar-Wai, Martin Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar, Clint Eastwood and Quentin Tarantino. The festival will take place Oct. 12-20 in Lyon.

Lumière Festival, launched by Cannes Film Festival’s artistic director Thierry Fremaux and filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier from the Institut Lumière, will host

As part of the tribute to Coppola, “The Godfather” trilogy will be screened through the night. As he unveiled the lineup inside the packed auditorium of the Lumiere Insitute, Fremaux described Coppola as a “cinema giant” and a pioneer who dared to venture off the beaten path throughout his career with movies like “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now.”

After welcoming Alfonso Cuaron with “Roma” last year, the Lumiere festival will greet South-Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho with his Palme d’Or winning movie “Parasite” which is already a B.O. hit in its home market and in France where it’s already sold over 330,000 tickets. “‘Parasite’ is on track to become the highest-grossing Palme d’Or winning movie ever,” said Fremaux.

Other high-profile guests expected at the Lumiere festival include veteran French actor Daniel Auteuil who will attend the sneak premiere of Nicolas Bedos’s “La Belle Epoque” which played out of competition at Cannes. The Lumiere festival will also greet Ken Loach with his latest movie “Sorry We Missed You” which competed at Cannes; as well as the cult actress-turned-novelist Marina Vlady whose credits include the Golden Globe-nominated film “The Conjugal Bed.”