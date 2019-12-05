France’s Mediawan Boards Premium Series ‘That Dirty Black Bag,’ ‘Big Five’

Mediawan has come on board two English-language premium scripted series, Brian O’Malley’s steampunk spaghetti Western show “That Dirty Black Bag” and Gilles de Maistre’s “Big Five.”

Aimed at family audiences, “Big Five” will be set in South Africa, and will follow the adventures of Daniah de Villiers, the young actress in “Mia and the White Lion” who will play the lead role.

The half-hour series will be produced by Mai Juin Productions, a Mediawan subsidiary. “Mia and the White Lion” traveled to nearly forty territories and grossed approximately $37 million worldwide.

“That Dirty Black Bag” is being produced by Palomar, the Mediawan-owned Italian shingle behind “The Name of the Rose” and the thriving American banner BRON Studios, whose credits include “Joker.” The series is being developed in three seasons comprising eight-episodes each.

The international casting of “That Dirty Black Bag” is being finalised and production is due to start in May. Mediawan group will distribute the series in France and Italy while Palomar and BRON will co-handle international sales in the rest of the world.

BRON Studios also recently boarded a remake of the French comedy series “Call My Agent!” with Headline Pictures.

Popular on Variety

Launched more than two years ago, Mediawan has invested in companies in France, notably Radar Films (“Belle and Sebastien”); ON Entertainment (“The Little Prince”); Makever; Mon Voisin Productions (“Call My Agent!”); Mai Juin Productions; the French TV business of EuropaCorp; as well as Nice Pictures, the banner of French illustrator and author Joann Sfar; and Palomar in Italy.