×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

France’s Mediawan Boards Premium Series ‘That Dirty Black Bag,’ ‘Big Five’

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Mediawan

Mediawan has come on board two English-language premium scripted series, Brian O’Malley’s steampunk spaghetti Western show “That Dirty Black Bag” and Gilles de Maistre’s “Big Five.”

Aimed at family audiences, “Big Five” will be set in South Africa, and will follow the adventures of Daniah de Villiers, the young actress in “Mia and the White Lion” who will play the lead role.

The half-hour series will be produced by Mai Juin Productions, a Mediawan subsidiary. “Mia and the White Lion” traveled to nearly forty territories and grossed approximately $37 million worldwide.

“That Dirty Black Bag” is being produced by Palomar, the Mediawan-owned Italian shingle behind “The Name of the Rose” and the thriving American banner BRON Studios, whose credits include “Joker.” The series is being developed in three seasons comprising eight-episodes each.

The international casting of “That Dirty Black Bag” is being finalised and production is due to start in May. Mediawan group will distribute the series in France and Italy while Palomar and BRON will co-handle international sales in the rest of the world.

BRON Studios also recently boarded a remake of the French comedy series “Call My Agent!” with Headline Pictures.

Popular on Variety

Launched more than two years ago, Mediawan has invested in companies in France, notably Radar Films (“Belle and Sebastien”); ON Entertainment (“The Little Prince”); Makever; Mon Voisin Productions (“Call My Agent!”); Mai Juin Productions; the French TV business of EuropaCorp; as well as Nice Pictures, the banner of French illustrator and author Joann Sfar; and Palomar in Italy.

More Film

  • The-Red-Tree

    ‘The Red Tree’ Director Joan Gómez on Telling Colombia’s Story Through Cinema

    Joan Gomez’s “El Arbol Rojo” (“The Red Tree”) is playing at Ventana Sur’s Films in Progress as it approaches the finish line of a years-long, international marathon of labs, markets and festivals which have gone a long way to establishing the film as one of the Argentine market’s most talked about in-progress titles. As a [...]

  • Pacto de Fuga

    Meikincine to Sell Chile’s ‘Jailbreak Pact’ Internationally (EXCLUSIVE)

    Leading Argentine sales agent Meikincine has signed on to sell David Albala’s highly anticipated fiction debut “Jailbreak Pact,” (“Pacto de fuga”) on the international market. Chile’s Storyboard Media produces the feature, with co-founders Carlos Núnez and Gabriela Sandoval executive producing and Calibre 71 and Enlazo Capital Films co-producing out of Chile and Colombia respectively. Fox [...]

  • “This Is Not A Burial, It’s

    Sundance: Memento Boards 'This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Memento Films Intl. has picked up world sales rights for “This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection,” director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese’s fiction feature debut, which will have its international premiere in Sundance next month. Memento acquired the film through Artscope, its world cinema arthouse label. “This Is Not a Burial” is the story of [...]

  • France's Mediawan Boards 'That Dirty Black

    France's Mediawan Boards Premium Series 'That Dirty Black Bag,' 'Big Five'

    Mediawan has come on board two English-language premium scripted series, Brian O’Malley’s steampunk spaghetti Western show “That Dirty Black Bag” and Gilles de Maistre’s “Big Five.” Aimed at family audiences, “Big Five” will be set in South Africa, and will follow the adventures of Daniah de Villiers, the young actress in “Mia and the White [...]

  • The August Virgin

    Outsider Pictures Acquires North America on Jonas Trueba’s ‘The August Virgin’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES  — Paul Hudson’s Outsider Pictures has acquired distribution rights to North America on “The August Virgin,” from Jonas Trueba, one of Spain’s most prominent young writer-directors who has broken through to big festival selection – “The Reconquest,” his fourth feature, played San Sebastian competition   — and now prizes. Luis Renart, at new [...]

  • Infinity-Hill-Axel-Kuschevatsky-Cindy-Teperman

    Infinity Hill’s Axel Kuschevatzky: Talent, not Content, is King

    BUENOS AIRES  — For much of this century, Argentina’s Axel Kuschevatzky led a double life. On one hand, he served as a hugely hard-working movie producer for Telefe, then Telefonica Studios, then Viacom Intl. Media Networks, bringing their much-needed finance and promotion clout to some of the finest South American titles of the last decade: [...]

  • First Cut Team

    Pyramide's Ilaria Gomarasca Joins First Cut Lab to Launch First Cut Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sales agent Ilaria Gomarasca is stepping down from Paris-based Pyramide International to become head of First Cut Plus, a program to assist filmmakers from Central and Eastern Europe. First Cut Plus, which is touted as the only initiative of this type supported by Europe’s MEDIA program this year, is being launched in tandem with the Karlovy Vary fest’s Industry [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad