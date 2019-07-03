×

France’s Film Board Confirms Changes to Oscar Eligibility Rules

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
CREDIT: MK2

France’s National Film Board (CNC), the organization tasked with establishing rules for the selection of French films submitted for Oscar consideration, has confirmed the shake-up of guidelines going forward.

Under the new rules, films will be allowed to have limited, qualifying runs ahead of their official theatrical premiere if they get a temporary visa from CNC. This will enable some films that are scheduled for release in the winter to be submitted by the Sept. 30 deadline and considered by the Oscar committee. The limited runs will have to take place over seven consecutive days. The previous guideline required movies to be commercially released in France on dozens of screens by Sept. 30.

These changes will allow movies that are launching at fall festivals, such as Venice, Toronto and San Sebastian, to be considered by the Oscar committee.

“Thanks to this evolution, the selection committee will have more films to choose from – including some of those who will come out during the fall — to find the ideal film to represent French cinema in this prestigious race,” said the CNC’s president Frédérique Bredin.

Related

The CNC has also revised the make up of its Oscar committee with the inclusion of six industry professionals, two filmmakers, two producers and two international sales executives who will be named each year by the minister of culture, counselled by the CNC.

Although some industry insiders believed Cannes’s artistic director Thierry Fremaux would leave his seat to another member of the Cannes Film Festival, the revered movie buff has decided to remain on the committee, along with the president of UniFrance (currently Serge Toubiana), and the president of the Cesar (Alain Terzian).

Bredin said the org had decided to “change the make up of the commission in order to integrate more professionals who have an acute knowledge of the American market.

2019 has already fielded one of the strongest editions for French movies in decades with Cannes prize-winning films such as Celine Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and Ladj Ly’s feature debut “Les Miserables” in the mix to be selected. Francois Ozon’s “By The Grace of God,” the winner of the Berlin’s Silver Bear Award, is another strong contender.

The new commission will meet at the CNC during the second week of September. The 2020 Oscars ceremony will take place Feb. 9.

Popular on Variety

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

More Film

  • Disney Deletes 'Toy Story 2' Casting

    Disney Cuts 'Toy Story 2' Casting Couch Joke From Blooper Reel

    Disney has discreetly cut a “Toy Story 2” post-credits scene featuring a casting couch reference from new home entertainment releases of the sequel film. In one of the gags from the film’s mock blooper-reel, the prospector character Stinky Pete offers two Barbie dolls a role in a film with the implicit return of sexual favors [...]

  • K-pop group BTS pose for photos

    BTS Drop Trailer for 'Bring the Soul: The Movie' (Watch)

    To the excitement of many, many BTS fans, the trailer for the boyband’s upcoming concert film “Bring the Soul: The Movie” is officially here. Making its worldwide premiere Aug. 7, the film follows the wildly popular South Korean group during the European leg of their “Love Yourself” tour. The trailer teases scenes typical to most [...]

  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

    France's Film Board Confirms Changes to Oscar Eligibility Rules

    France’s National Film Board (CNC), the organization tasked with establishing rules for the selection of French films submitted for Oscar consideration, has confirmed the shake-up of guidelines going forward. Under the new rules, films will be allowed to have limited, qualifying runs ahead of their official theatrical premiere if they get a temporary visa from [...]

  • 'Hunger Games,' 'Mad Men' Lionsgate Entertainment

    'Hunger Games,' 'John Wick' Entertainment Center in Times Square Scrapped

    Plans have been scrapped for a Lionsgate branded indoor entertainment center for New York City’s Times Square with attractions built around “The Hunger Games,” “John Wick” and “Mad Men.” Dubbed Lionsgate Entertainment City, Lionsgate and Parques Reunidos unveiled the plan in 2017 as the first of several branded indoor entertainment centers that the two companies were [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Film, TV Gains Drive Writer Earnings to $1.56 Billion in 2018

    Members of the Writers Guild of America West saw their earnings grow 4.2% to $1.56 billion last year thanks to gains in feature films and television. The guild’s newly released annual report notes that the number of writers working in feature films went up last year compared to 2017, while the level of employment for [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Box Office: Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Tracking $30 Million Debut

    Quentin Tarantino’s journey back to the height of hippie Hollywood is gearing up for its big-screen debut. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” a drama that pays tribute to the golden age of Tinseltown, is eyeing an opening weekend between $28 million to $30 million when it hits theaters July 26, according to early tracking. [...]

  • Ari Aster's Midsommar Movie: Jack Reynor

    Why Jack Reynor Gets Fully Naked in Ari Aster's 'Midsommar'

    “Midsommar” isn’t your typical summer thriller. “It’s a horror movie, among other things” says Jack Reynor, who stars in “Hereditary” director Ari Aster’s sophomore feature. “Midsommar” follows a group of friends who travel from New York City to the Swedish countryside for a once-in-every-90-years celebration that involves drugs, sex and ritual killings. Reynor plays Christian, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad