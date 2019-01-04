×

France’s Reel Suspects Nabs Sales Rights To ‘Love Me Not’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Emilio's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Reel Suspects

BARCELONA — Paris-based Reel Suspects has acquired world rights on the second fiction feature as a director of multi-prized Spanish producer Luis Miñarro, “Love Me Not.” It is produced by Miñarro and Mexican producer Julio Chavezmontes at Piano, whose recent credits take in Sebastian Hoffmann’s Sundance winner “Time Share” and Venice competition player “The Accused.”

“Love Me Not” will have its world premiere at the upcoming Rotterdam Film Festival in its Signatures showcase, which is devoted to cutting-edge movies from preeminent auteurs.

A producer of over 30 films, including Cannes Palme d’Or laureate “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives,” Karlovy Vary Crystal Globe winner “The Mosquito Net” and “Finisterrae,” which took a Rotterdam Festival Tiger, Miñarro’s movies as a director have established him as one of Spain’s most accessibly non-conformist filmmakers frequently featured at larger festivals.

Lauded by many Spanish critics – one, Carlos Losilla, has called him “one of our most original, creative and unprejudiced filmmakers,” Miñarro’s sometimes personal films – two doc-features, “Familystrip” and “Blow Horn” and fiction feature “Stella Cadente,” which competed at Rotterdam – depict Spain’s largely unexplored history (“Familystrip,” “Stella Candente”), meditation (“Blow Horn”) and now in “Love Me Not,” gender and sexual politics.

Related

Shot in Mexico’s Chihuahua and in Catalonia, and written by Miñarro and prominent playwright Sergio Belbel, “Love Me Not,” an allegorical drama, marks a re-reading of the biblical myth of Salome, the queen of Chalcis and Armenia Minor, who claimed the head of prophet John the Baptist. It is set in 2006 in a fictional military camp in Iraq with no identifiable army symbols, where one prisoner, Yokanaan, is a terrorist for some, a prophet for others.

“’Love Me Not’  is a subversive and insolent film, with a strong line in  underlying political satire and a very Hispanic touch of madness. Its comedic narration and crossover potential will attract both cinephiles and more general audiences,”” said Reel Suspects CEO Matteo Lovadina.

He added: “We are proud to have Luis on board and to work again with Piano. Introducing the film at Rotterdam, where we won Tiger Awards two years in a row – for Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’ 2017 ‘Sexy Durga’ and Babak Jalali’s “Radio Dreams” in 2016 – can’t be more exciting.”

 

Starring Ingrid García-Jonsson (“Beautiful Youth”), Francesc Orella (“Smoking Room”), Lola Dueñas (“Volver”), Oliver Laxe, director of Cannes’ Critics’ Week winner “Mimosas,” and Francesc Garrido (“Apartment 143″), “Love Me Not” is clearly influenced by the films of Douglas Sirk.

“Sirk is always a clear reference, a filmmaker I love, Fassbinder’s father and Almodóvar’s grandfather,” Miñarro said.

“My aim is to denounce the brutality of any war, along with gender exploitation,” Miñarro added, saying that “Love Me Not” “turns on ambiguity at all levels –personal, political, behavioral.”

Questioning the cultural legacy of Western culture, “Love Me Not” also explores other myths, such as penitent and unrepentant thieves from the New Testament, personified by two soldiers named here Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

This year’s Rotterdam Festival runs Jan. 23-Feb. 3.

CREDIT: Reel Suspects

John Hopewell contributed to this article.

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Film

  • In this photo released by Warner

    Kevin Hart 'Evaluating' Oscars Hosting Decision

    Kevin Hart could be coming back as Oscars host. In an upcoming exclusive interview on “Ellen,” Hart told host Ellen DeGeneres that he is reconsidering his decision last month to step down as host of the 91st Academy Awards following controversy over resurfaced homophobic remarks that he made several years ago. DeGeneres, for her part, [...]

  • Timothee Chalamet accepts the spotlight award

    Timothee Chalamet Says He Wanted to Be LeBron James Growing Up (Watch)

    Timothee Chalamet accepted the spotlight award for his work in “Beautiful Boy” at Thursday’s Palm Springs International Film Festival, and took the opportunity to reveal that he didn’t always want to be an actor. “There’s a moment when you’re growing up where you realize the adults around you, your parents, they’re all just people. Everyone [...]

  • (L to R) MAHERSHALA ALI and

    'Green Book' Star Viggo Mortensen Says Backlash From Shirley Family Is 'Unjustified'

    “Green Book” star Viggo Mortensen has spoken out in defense of the film after family members of Dr. Don Shirley criticized its portrayal of the classical pianist. “[Writer] Nick Vallelonga has shown admirable restraint in the face of some accusations and some claims – including from a couple of family members – that have been unjustified, [...]

  • Dynamics Change as Korea Box Office

    Dynamics Change as Korea Box Office Ends Flat in 2018

    Box office revenue and ticket sales in South Korean cinemas took diverging paths in 2018. And the hierarchy of distributors was shaken up. Revenues increased by 3% from $1.56 billion (KRW 1.76 billion) in 2017 to $1.61 billion (KRW 1.81 billion) in 2018, according to data from the Korean Film Council’s KOBIS service. Admissions dropped [...]

  • 'The Vanishing' Review

    Film Review: 'The Vanishing'

    In December 1900, authorities investigating a darkened lighthouse off Scotland’s west coast found all three men employed there missing, with no sign of struggle or any other explanation emerging. Their disappearance became known as “The Flannan Isle Mystery,” inspiring a famous poem by Wilfrid Wilson Gibson—as well as more recent artistic interpretations in various media, [...]

  • TURN IT UP, CHARLIE

    'Idris Elba Performing at Coachella?' The Story Behind His DJing Career

    After years of blockbuster movie roles, Idris Elba has solidified himself as a Hollywood mainstay, but it looks like his music career isn’t far behind. It was announced Wednesday that the “Luther” and “Wire” star will be making his Coachella debut on April 13 and 20, in the company of artists like Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad