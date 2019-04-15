Focus Teams with ‘Beale Street’ Producer, BBC Films on Eliza Hittman Pic

Focus Features has teamed with Pastel, the producer of “Moonlight” and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and BBC Films on “Never Rarely Sometimes Always.” Pic is written and directed by Eliza Hittman, who won best director at Sundance for “Beach Rats.”

Focus will distribute worldwide with Universal Pictures International, excluding free U.K. TV rights, which are retained by BBC Films.

The film centers on two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin Skylar embark on a fraught journey across state lines to New York City.

The leads are played by Sidney Flanigan (Autumn) and Talia Ryder (Skylar). The cast also includes Théodore Pellerin (“Boy Erased,” “The OA”), Ryan Eggold (“New Amsterdam,” “BlacKkKlansman”), and Sharon Van Etten (“The OA”).

The film is produced by Pastel’s Adele Romanski and Sara Murphy. It was developed by BBC Films, which also co-financed production alongside Tango Entertainment and Mutressa Movies. The executive producers are Rose Garnett for BBC Films, Tim Headington and Lia Buman for Tango Entertainment, and Elika Portnoy and Alex Orlovsky for Mutressa Movies.

Production wrapped in New York City on March 29.