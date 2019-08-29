First Look: Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Evan Peters in Helen Reddy Movie ‘I Am Woman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given the first-look image of Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Evan Peters in “I Am Woman,” which open the Special Presentations section in Toronto Film Festival next week. The film tells the inspiring story of Helen Reddy, the writer and singer of the song “I Am Woman,” which became the anthem for the women’s movement in the 1970s.

Cobham-Hervey (“Hotel Mumbai,” “52 Tuesdays”) plays Reddy, a women of fearless ambition and passion, who overcomes male prejudice to become the international singing star she always dreamed of being. Peters (“X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” “American Horror Story,” “Pose”) is Helen’s manager and husband Jeff Wald. Danielle Macdonald (“Skin,” “Patti Cake$,” “Bird Box,” “Dumplin’”) features as the rock journalist Lilian Roxon and Helen’s friend.

“I Am Woman” is directed by Unjoo Moon (“The Zen of Bennett”), and produced by Goalpost Pictures’ Rosemary Blight (“The Sapphires,” “Top End Wedding”), and is written by Emma Jensen (“Mary Shelley”). WestEnd is handling world sales.