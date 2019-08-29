×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

First Look: Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Evan Peters in Helen Reddy Movie ‘I Am Woman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of WestEnd Films

Variety has been given the first-look image of Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Evan Peters in “I Am Woman,” which open the Special Presentations section in Toronto Film Festival next week. The film tells the inspiring story of Helen Reddy, the writer and singer of the song “I Am Woman,” which became the anthem for the women’s movement in the 1970s.

Cobham-Hervey (“Hotel Mumbai,” “52 Tuesdays”) plays Reddy, a women of fearless ambition and passion, who overcomes male prejudice to become the international singing star she always dreamed of being. Peters (“X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” “American Horror Story,” “Pose”) is Helen’s manager and husband Jeff Wald. Danielle Macdonald (“Skin,” “Patti Cake$,” “Bird Box,” “Dumplin’”) features as the rock journalist Lilian Roxon and Helen’s friend.

“I Am Woman” is directed by Unjoo Moon (“The Zen of Bennett”), and produced by Goalpost Pictures’ Rosemary Blight (“The Sapphires,” “Top End Wedding”), and is written by Emma Jensen (“Mary Shelley”). WestEnd is handling world sales.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Marriage Story by Noah Baumbach, starring

    Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Noah Baumbach Talk Divorce For 'Marriage Story' in Venice

    Noah Baumbach’s coast-to-coast divorce drama “Marriage Story” world premiered positively Thursday at the Venice Film Festival with stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver and Laura Dern in attendance. The drama, which Baumbach has said draws on his divorce with Jennifer Jason Leigh, sees Driver play an avant-garde guard theater director named Charlie going through a breakup and [...]

  • Brad Pitt stars in “Ad Astra”.

    Brad Pitt Says 'Ad Astra' Is a Personal Film About Masculinity

    Brad Pitt, the star and producer of James Gray’s sci-fi drama “Ad Astra,” which world premieres at Venice on Thursday, said that the film was a personal one and to some extent dealt with the modern concept of “masculinity.” “In retrospect, what James and I were digging at was that definition of masculinity,” Pitt said [...]

  • Verdict

    Venice Film Review: 'Verdict'

    Fathom for a moment the unknowable number of domestic violence victims around the world. It’s a distressing notion, considering that even in the age of Time’s Up, countless cases in which women and children suffer at the hands of male rage go either dismissed or unreported. With sharp-eyed empathy and a disciplined sense of pacing, [...]

  • Beta Picks Up Toronto Film Festival

    Beta Picks Up Toronto Film Festival Entry 'Son-Mother'

    Beta Cinema has acquired Mahnaz Mohammadi’s Toronto Film Festival entry “Son-Mother” (Pesar-Madar). The Iranian-Czech co-production will have its world premiere at the festival in the Discovery section on Sept. 7. Mohammadi has made a name for herself with documentaries on social issues such as “Women Without Shadows” and “Travelogue,” in which she interviewed passengers on [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    Gabrielle Carteris Re-Elected as SAG-AFTRA President

    Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected president of SAG-AFTRA, fending off challenges from Matthew Modine and three other contenders. Carteris won handily with 13,537 votes to 10,682 for Modine and 5,048 for Jane Austin, 1,096 for Queen Alljahye Searles and 367 for Abraham Justice. The results were announced early Thursday morning at 4 a.m. following one [...]

  • Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis

    'Jojo Rabbit,' 'The Aeronauts,' Netflix Titles Feature in London Film Festival Lineup

    Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit,” Marielle Heller’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and Tom Harper’s “The Aeronauts” will receive gala presentations at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival. Announcing the full program lineup Thursday, festival director Tricia Tuttle also revealed that new films from veteran filmmaker Michael Caton-Jones and “Still Alice” director Wash Westmoreland will world-premiere [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad