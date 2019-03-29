×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

First Look Image: Roberto Benigni as Geppetto in Matteo Garrone’s ‘Pinocchio’

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REGINE DE LAZZARIS AKA GRETA COURTESY HANWAY

HanWay Films has released a first-look image of Roberto Benigni as Mastro Geppetto in the live-action version of “Pinocchio” directed by Matteo Garrone which has started shooting in Italy.

Garrone’s ambitious pic, which will mark Benigni’s return to the big screen after a seven-year hiatus, started principle photography on March 18 with an 11-week shoot planned in Tuscany, Puglia, and the Lazio region surrounding Rome. 

Benigni, who won an Oscar for best actor in 1999 for “Life Is Beautiful,” which he also directed, last appeared in a cameo in Woody Allen’s “To Rome With Love” in 2012. In recent years the beloved Italian showman has been active with his stage adaptation of Dante’s “Divine Comedy,” which toured in Italy and internationally.

News last October of Benign being cast to play Geppetto in Garrone’s “Pinocchio” came shortly after the announcement that Guillermo del Toro is making a stop-motion animated musical version for Netflix of Carlo Collodi’s classic about a puppet that comes to life. Del Toro has said his adaptation of the children’s classic will be set in Italy during the 1930’s when Fascism was on the rise and that it will not be a family-friendly film.

Related

Garrone, who is known for dark films such as gritty crimer “Gomorrah,” has said that bringing “Pinocchio” to the screen is a dream he’s had since childhood and that his adaptation will be faithful to the original book by Italian author Collodi.

“I don’t know how dark it will be,” Garrone told Italian news agency ANSA, noting that he “would certainly like children to be part of the audience.”

In 2002, Benigni directed and played the lead role in his own live-action adaptation of “Pinocchio,” which flopped at the U.S. box office.

Other cast members in Garrone’s “Pinocchio” will include local stars Gigi Proietti as The Cat and Rocco Papaleo as The Fox.

Interestingly, Marcello Fonte, who won the best actor prize in Cannes last year as protagonist of Garrone’s “Dogman,” has been cast as The Parrot. Earlier this week “Dogman” swept Italy’s David Awards, the country’s top prizes, scoring nine trophies.

Garrone’s “Pinocchio” is an international co-production between Italy and France, produced by Garrone’s Archimede Films, Rai Cinema and Jean Labadie’s Le Pacte, with Jeremy Thomas’ Recorded Picture Company and Leone Film Group.

HanWay Films will be handling international sales. Rai Cinema will release the film in Italy, and Le Pacte in France.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Film

  • Tribeca Film Institute

    Tribeca Film Institute Announces 2019 Sloan Foundation Winners

    The Tribeca Film Institute has announced this year’s Sloan Foundation winners. Anderson Cook, a recent graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, was recognized with the Sloan Student Grand Jury Prize for his screenplay, “James Thomas Thinks The Earth is Flat.” The film follows a 12 year-old aspiring physicist, Noah Roberson, who forms an unlikely partnership with [...]

  • Agnes Varda Governors Award

    Tributes Pour In for French Film Legend Agnès Varda

    The death of Agnès Varda, a French New Wave icon who was loved and revered around the world, has triggered an outpouring of heartfelt tributes paying homage to her legacy, pioneering work and generous personality. “Immense sadness. For almost 65 years, Agnès Varda’s eyes and voice embodied cinema with endless inventiveness,” the Cannes Film Festival [...]

  • Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones70th Primetime

    International TV Newswire: ‘Black Mirror’ Tease, Starzplay Hits Spain, ESG Taps Jablonska, Annecy Fest

    LILLE, France — In this week’s Newswire, Variety catches Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones at Series Mania, Starzplay continues its major territory overseas rill-out, Endemol Shine Group hires Kasia Jablonska as its digital sales boss, and France’s Annecy Intl. Animation Festival reveals early sections. ‘BLACK MIRROR’ TEASES RETURNING DIRECTOR “Black Mirror’s” Charlie Brooker and Annabel [...]

  • Agnes Varda

    Agnès Varda, Leading Light of French New Wave, Dies at 90

    Agnès Varda, a leading light of the French New Wave who directed such films as “Cléo From 5 to 7,” “Vagabond” and “Faces Places,” has died. She was 90. Varda’s death from breast cancer at her Paris home was confirmed Friday by her family. “The filmmaker and artist Agnès Varda died from a cancer at [...]

  • Scandal Hit Japanese Celebrity Pierre Taki

    Why Scandal Hit Japanese Celebrity Pierre Taki Could Defy the Death Cycle

    Celebrity scandals are hardly unusual in Japan – the weekly tabloids found in every convenience store dig up new ones for every issue. But the March 12 arrest of musician-actor Pierre Taki for cocaine possession sent larger than usual shock waves through the local entertainment industry. Two weeks later, they are still reverberating. A front [...]

  • Super Deluxe review

    Film Review: ‘Super Deluxe’

    Movies as diverse as “Short Cuts,” “Weekend at Bernie’s,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Magnolia” and “The Man Who Fell to Earth” are among the source material that inspire wink-wink allusions and tonal disruptions throughout “Super Deluxe,” an overextended and wildly uneven Tamil-language extravaganza that manages to impress largely because it’s such a shoot-the-works, go-for-broke mess. You may [...]

  • 'Unplanned': Bad Drama But Good Propaganda

    Film Review: 'Unplanned'

    “Unplanned” isn’t a good movie, but it’s effective propaganda — or, at least, it is if you belong to the group it’s targeting: those who believe that abortion in America, though a legal right, is really a crime. It’s hard to imagine the movie drawing many viewers outside that self-selected demographic. “Unplanned” preaches to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad