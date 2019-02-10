First Look at Gerard Johnson’s Psychological Thriller ‘Muscle’ (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based sales outfit WestEnd Films has released the first-look image from Gerard Johnson’s psychological thriller “Muscle,” which Variety has exclusively.

The movie, which is “dripping in sweat, tears, and testosterone,” according to WestEnd, centers on Simon, an unhappy, unambitious office worker whose life is gradually taken over by Terry, his new, very hands-on personal trainer. Terry soon reveals himself to be more committed — and more dangerous — than Simon could have imagined.

The black-and-white picture, which is in post-production, stars Cavan Clerkin (“The Last Kingdom,” “Pulling”), Craig Fairbrass (“Cliffhanger,” “Rise of the Footsoldier”) and Lorraine Burroughs (“Fortitude,” “Top Boy”). The original script was penned by Johnson.

Matthew James Wilkinson of Stigma Films is producing alongside Ed Barratt and Richard Wylie of Hook Pictures. Fred Fiore and Eric Tavitian of Logical Pictures are both producing and fully financing the film. Céline Dornier and Alan Martin, Logical Pictures, and Manuel Chiche, The Jokers, serve as exec producers.

WestEnd is showing exclusive new footage to buyers at Berlin’s European Film Market.