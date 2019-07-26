×

First Look: ‘Deep State’s’ Rachel Shelley, ‘Poldark’s’ Heida Reed Star in Sci-Fi Drama ‘Blank’

Blank
Sci-fi drama “Blank” has wrapped filming and is now in post-production, with a first-look image released of the lead actresses. The movie stars “L Word” and “Deep State” actress Rachel Shelley, and “Poldark’s” Heida Reed. The cast also features U.S. star Wayne Brady, whose credits include “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Let’s Make a Deal” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

“Blank” sees a desperate writer sign up for a fully A.I. operated retreat to cure her writer’s block, but when an unforeseen software glitch occurs, she gets trapped inside her unit with an unstable android and no communication with the outside world.

Shelley plays the writer, Claire Rivers, with Reed as ‘the A.I.,’ and Brady as the “host.” Jamie Lomas (“Hollyoaks,” “Eastenders”), Bhasker Patel (“Anuvahood,” “Emmerdale”), Rebecca-Clare Evans (“The Zombie King,” “Plan Z”) and Annie Cusselle (“The Silent Child”) round out the cast.

“Blank” marks the feature debuts of director Natalie Kennedy and writer Stephen Herman. It is executive produced by Templeheart Films’ Lyndon Baldock, whose previous pics include “Heretiks,” “The Seasoning House” and “Being Keegan.” The film is produced by Evans, who also produced “In Another Life,” winner of the Raindance Award at the British Independent Film Awards.

Filming took place in the North-West of England, with additional scenes shot in L.A.

