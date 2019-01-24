Films Boutique Boards Sundance-Bound ‘Top End Wedding,’ ‘Dolce Fine Giornata’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Films Boutique has acquired international sales rights to Wayne Blair’s “Tod End Wedding” and Jacek Borcuch’s “Dolce Fine Giornata” which will have their world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Set to play in the premieres section, “Top End Wedding” marks Blair’s first Australian feature film since his critically acclaimed period musical “The Sapphires” which has opened out of competition at Cannes in 2012.

The film follows an engaged couple who embark on a road trip across Australia to find the future bride’s mother who disappeared somewhere in the remote far north of the country days before their planned dream wedding.

“Top End Wedding” reunites Blair with Miranda Tapsell and Shari Sebbens who had starred in “The Sapphires.” They star opposite Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Kerry Fox (“Cloudstreet”), Huw Higginson (“Home and Away”), Ursula Yovich (“The Code”) and Joshua Tyler (“Plonk”).

“It’s a great wedding comedy boasting a universally appealing concept and a cast of up-and-comers; and it also has some depth because it talks about a union between people who have different origins and what it entails,” said Jean-Christophe Simon, Films Boutique’s CEO.

The Sundance Film Festival is the perfect place to have the world premiere of ‘Top End Wedding’ because it’s a film that’s both commercial and director-driven,’ added Simon. The film will be released in Australia by Universal.

Meawhile, Jacek Borcuch’s “Dolce Fine Giornata” will be bowing in the world cinema dramatic competition section. Set in Tuscani, the film toplines Polish star Krystyna Janda as a Nobel prize-winning famous writer in her 60’s whose stable family life unravels as she begins a relationship with a young immigrant in his 20’s, against a backdrop of terrorism.

Penned by Borcuch and Szczepan Twardoch, “Dolce Fine Giornata” also stars Kasia Smutniak, Vincent Riotta, Antonio Catania, Lorenzo de Moor and Robin Renucci.

“‘Dolce Fine Giornata’ is truly an auteur film, a political romance drama, with a beautiful setting in Tuscani which has this light and warmth that reminds of ‘Call Me By Your Name,'” said Simon, who pointed out the film evoked the political climate of contemporary Italy.

Films Boutique will also be attending Sundance with Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra’s “Birds of Passage,” set to screen in the spotlight section.