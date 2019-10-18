Film Republic Sells Svetla Tsotsorkova’s ‘Sister’ to China, France (EXCLUSIVE)

Svetla Tsotsorkova’s second feature film “Sister,” which played at the San Sebastian and London film festivals, has been picked up by Hualu in China and Tamasa in France. World sales are handled by Xavier Henry-Rashid’s Film Republic.

The film, set in a small town in present-day Bulgaria, centers on a mother and her two daughters, who are struggling to survive. The dreamy and distracted younger daughter often invents stories in order to make life more interesting. Unwittingly, she eventually gets caught in the trap of her own lies and destroys her older sister’s well-ordered materialistic world. While struggling to get to the truth, the two sisters find out the truth about their mother.

The film was written and produced by Svetoslav Ovcharov and Tsotsorkova for Omega Films in Bulgaria, and was supported by the Doha Film Institute. It stars Monika Naydenova, Svetlana Yancheva, Elena Zamyarkova and Assen Blatechky.

Tsotsorkova’s first feature “Thirst” had its world premiere in 2015 in San Sebastian’s New Directors competition section. The film screened at more than 60 festivals and was sold to 15 countries. It was nominated for the European Film Awards’ Discovery Prize in 2016.