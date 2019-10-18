×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Republic Sells Svetla Tsotsorkova’s ‘Sister’ to China, France (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Film Republic

Svetla Tsotsorkova’s second feature film “Sister,” which played at the San Sebastian and London film festivals, has been picked up by Hualu in China and Tamasa in France. World sales are handled by Xavier Henry-Rashid’s Film Republic.

The film, set in a small town in present-day Bulgaria, centers on a mother and her two daughters, who are struggling to survive. The dreamy and distracted younger daughter often invents stories in order to make life more interesting. Unwittingly, she eventually gets caught in the trap of her own lies and destroys her older sister’s well-ordered materialistic world. While struggling to get to the truth, the two sisters find out the truth about their mother.

The film was written and produced by Svetoslav Ovcharov and Tsotsorkova for Omega Films in Bulgaria, and was supported by the Doha Film Institute. It stars Monika Naydenova, Svetlana Yancheva, Elena Zamyarkova and Assen Blatechky.

Tsotsorkova’s first feature “Thirst” had its world premiere in 2015 in San Sebastian’s New Directors competition section. The film screened at more than 60 festivals and was sold to 15 countries. It was nominated for the European Film Awards’ Discovery Prize in 2016.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Film Review: 'Cyrano, My Love'

    Film Review: 'Cyrano, My Love'

    As fizzy as a freshly poured glass of Perrier-Jouët, though considerably less complex, writer-director Alexis Michalik’s “Cyrano, My Love” attempts to give the “Shakespeare in Love” treatment to the timeless French play “Cyrano de Bergerac,” with shamelessly derivative yet undeniably entertaining results. Part fancifully fictional account of the play’s conception, and part “Waiting for Guffman”-style [...]

  • Barney

    Barney the Dinosaur Movie in the Works From Mattel Films and Daniel Kaluuya

    Mattel Films, Daniel Kaluuya’s 59% banner and Valparaiso Pictures are partnering to develop a live-action motion picture based on Barney, Mattel’s iconic purple dinosaur. “Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to ‘Barney’ that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations,” said Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner. “The project will speak [...]

  • Film Republic Sells Svetla Tsotsorkova's 'Sister'

    Film Republic Sells Svetla Tsotsorkova's 'Sister' to China, France (EXCLUSIVE)

    Svetla Tsotsorkova’s second feature film “Sister,” which played at the San Sebastian and London film festivals, has been picked up by Hualu in China and Tamasa in France. World sales are handled by Xavier Henry-Rashid’s Film Republic. The film, set in a small town in present-day Bulgaria, centers on a mother and her two daughters, [...]

  • Santa Barbara

    Morelia Film Festival Readies 5th Impulso Pix-in-Post Sidebar

    Morelia Film Festival’s (FICM) Impulso sidebar for pix in progress will run Sunday through Tuesday this coming week, having become one of the territories most important launchpads for Latin American feature films in post-production. Many of the participating films in recent editions have gone on to find festival success the world around. Last year, Hari [...]

  • SUPER FAMILY -- In Disney Pixar’s

    Pixar's Ralph Eggleston to Receive 2019 View Conference's Visionary Award

    The 2019 View Conference will present its Visionary Award to Pixar’s Ralph Eggleston. Eggleston, who won an Oscar in 2002 for his animated short “For the Birds,” has worked on such Pixar hits as “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo,” “WALL-E,” and “Inside Out.” “I’ve long been a fan of the View Conference. It’s a great gathering [...]

  • Cuervo Mexico

    Oscar-Nominated Marina de Tavira to Receive Jose Cuervo Career Recognition Award

    Mexican Oscar-nominated actress Marina de Tavira (“Roma”) is receiving the Premio Cuervo Tradicional, a career recognition award from Morelia Int’l Film Festival (FICM) sponsor Jose Cuervo Tradicional. The prize ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19. The award has been given out for more than 12 years at FICM to a Mexican actor or actress who [...]

  • Abominable Animated Movie

    Italy's View Conference Draws Key Players in Film, TV, Games and More to Exchange Ideas

    Against the picturesque backdrop of the Alps, the View Conference will celebrate its 20th year in Turin, Italy, with its fullest program ever, featuring top creatives from around the world in film, television and games and more who will give keynote talks and present masterclasses at the weeklong event, Oct. 21-25. This edition boasts director [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad