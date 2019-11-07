×
Film Bridge Intl. Acquires Foreign Sales for ‘Buffaloed’ Starring Zoey Deutch

CREDIT: Courtesy of Film Bridge Intl.

Film Bridge Intl. has come aboard to handle international sales rights for the comedy “Buffaloed,” starring and produced by Zoey Deutch (Netflix’s “The Politician” and “Set It Up,” “Zombieland: Double Tap”). The pic premiered at Tribeca Film Festival.

Set in the underworld of debt collecting, the movie follows homegrown hustler, Peg Dahl (Deutch), who will do anything to escape Buffalo, NY. After getting into some trouble, Peg finds herself crippled by debt. With her chances of a brighter future outside of her hometown squandered, she decides to become a debt collector herself and wages war with Buffalo’s king pin of debt collecting.

The feature was directed by Tanya Wexler (“Hysteria,” “Ball in the House,” “Finding North”), and was penned by Brian Sacca, his first feature film as a writer. As an actor he is a series regular on TBS’s “Wrecked,” and was featured in “Wolf of Wall Street,” “Band of Robbers” and “Kings of Summer.”

The film also stars Judy Greer, Jermaine Fowler, Noah Reid and Jai Courtney.

“Buffaloed” was produced by Lost City’s Mason Novick (“Tully,” “Juno”) and John Finemore and Bold Crayon’s Bannor Michael MacGregor and Jeffrey Katz, along with Deutch and Sacca. James Hoppe, Elizabeth Grave and Brooke Davies executive produced for Lost City, Phil Quartararo for Bold Crayon, along with Mary Anne Waterhouse and Kirsten Ames. Hyperion Equity Partners provided the financing on behalf of Bold Crayon.

