×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FiGa Films Takes Salma Hayek-Exec Produced ‘This is Cristina’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
This-is-Cristina
CREDIT: Primate Lab

Leading international sales agency-production-distribution company, FiGa Films, has snagged all worldwide rights to “This is Cristina” (“Ella es Cristina”), the directorial debut of Chilean scribe Gonzalo Maza, who has co-written four of Sebastian Lelio’s films, including his Oscar-winning “A Fantastic Woman” and Berlin Festival winner “Gloria.”

“It’s a pleasure to collaborate with Gonzalo, whose writing we’ve admired so much in the past. He’s got a great future as a director and we’re fortunate to be behind his lovely feature,” said FiGa’s Sandro Fiorin who has already sold it to China’s Beijing Hualu NewMedia.

Produced by Primate Lab, Noise Media and Maza’s Mar Humano, the black and white dramedy revolves around the titular Cristina and her best friend, played by Mariana Derderian and Paloma Salas, who are both in their 30s. After a major bust up between them, Cristina’s life spirals just when she could use the support of a good friend.

Salma Hayek, who met Maza at the Independent Spirit Awards last year, and Siobhan Flynn, her development exec at Ventanarosa Prods., serve as executive producers of the film.

“I was drawn towards ‘Ella es Cristina’ for its unique portrait of a generation of urban young Chilean women struggling for recognition and respect but in a fresh and funny way,” Hayek told Variety. “I am always looking to support fellow artists – Gonzalo is one of the most talented screenwriters in the Latin American community so I was excited to be involved in his directorial debut,” she continued.

Storyboard Media released the dramedy in Chile, where it received critical and audience acclaim on the alternative circuit last June.

“We found the indie format of the film very appealing so our company Primate Lab decided to join forces with Chilean digital marketing agency Noise Media to co-produce it,” said producer Nicolas San Martin, a partner in Primate Lab with Alejandro Wise.

“Cristina” was lensed by Chilean DP Benjamin Echazarreta, whose notable credits include “A Fantastic Woman,” “Gloria” and Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador’s stunning docudrama, “A Son of Man,” which represented Ecuador at the 91st Academy Awards.

Aside from presenting the international premiere of “This is Cristina” at Morelia, Maza is one of the mentors at the 3rd Sundance Morelia Lab, running Oct. 18-21 at the Morelia Int’l Film Festival (FICM).

“I filmed it in black and white firstly because the format lends a nostalgic tone, reminiscent of a time that has passed, which is the point of view of the film: Someone who remembers a time in her life she’d rather forget,” said Maza, who is now based in London.

“Secondly, it reminds me of many black and white films that I admire, that have always been honest, sincere and direct. I want to be part of this family of films, from ‘Tres Tristes Tigres’ by Raul Ruiz to ‘Permanent Vacation’ by Jim Jarmusch or ‘Paper Moon’ by Peter Bogdanovich,” he mused.

“John Cassavetes, Andrew Bujalski, Wim Wenders and ’25 Watts’ directors Pablo Stoll and Juan Pablo Rebella are among my many other references,” he added.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Paul Dano

    'The Batman': Paul Dano to Play The Riddler

    Paul Dano is in talks to join Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. “The Batman,” sources tell Variety. Though the studio would not confirm the role, insiders believe the part Dano would be playing if the deal closes, is the classic comic villain The Riddler. Dano’s casting comes on the heels of Jonah [...]

  • Taylor SwiftMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals,

    Vivendi's Third Quarter Results Up Nearly 17%, UMG Still Rising

    Vivendi saw its third quarter revenues increase by 16.7% to €3.97 billion ($4.4 billion) compared with the third quarter of 2018, once again boosted by the growth of Universal Music Group, while Canal Plus Group remained stable. For the first nine months of 2019, Vivendi’s revenues reached €11.3 billion ($12.5 billion), an increase of 14.6% [...]

  • This-is-Cristina

    FiGa Films Takes Salma Hayek-Exec Produced ‘This is Cristina’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Leading international sales agency-production-distribution company, FiGa Films, has snagged all worldwide rights to “This is Cristina” (“Ella es Cristina”), the directorial debut of Chilean scribe Gonzalo Maza, who has co-written four of Sebastian Lelio’s films, including his Oscar-winning “A Fantastic Woman” and Berlin Festival winner “Gloria.” “It’s a pleasure to collaborate with Gonzalo, whose writing [...]

  • 180423_A24_Day_03B_0897.jpg

    How Bright Bulbs Enabled 'The Lighthouse's' Tough Black-and-White Shoot

    Early in principal photography on “The Lighthouse,” writer-director Robert Eggers asked cinematographer Jarin Blaschke, who was shooting on black-and-white film stock, if he thought they could capture the look they were going for digitally. Blaschke answered no: Digital wouldn’t let them achieve the texture they had in mind — “what we photography nerds would call [...]

  • Plaza Catedral

    Panama’s Abner Benaim Wraps ‘Plaza Catedral’ Starring Mexico’s Ilse Salas (EXCLUSIVE)

    Panama’s internationally best-known helmer, Abner Benaim (“Ruben Blades Is Not My Name”) has just completed the shoot for his second fiction feature film, “Plaza Catedral,” starring Mexico’s Ilse Salas (“The Good Girls”), and Manolo Cardona (“Narcos”). Salas plays a 42-year old grief-stricken woman, Alicia, who has severed her ties with married life and society. Her [...]

  • Mamoudou Athie

    'The Front Runner's' Mamoudou Athie Joins 'Jurassic World 3'

    Mamoudou Athie has joined the cast of the third installment in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s “Jurassic World” saga. He joins Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who will reprise their roles from the previous films, as well as Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, who starred in the original mega-hit “Jurassic Park.” Colin [...]

  • RealD Cinema China

    RealD Launches Premium Cinema Options Worldwide

    Tech company RealD built itself up as the most popular system for projecting 3D in the United States. But lately the novelty has worn off for the format. RealD hasn’t been content sit back and watch as the 3D boom flattened out, though. Now the company is entering the world marketplace with a pair of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad