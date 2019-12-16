×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fedor Bondarchuk’s Sci-Fi Actioner ‘Invasion’ Debuts Imax Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All

Variety has been given exclusive access to the Imax trailer, dubbed into English, to Fedor Bondarchuk’s sci-fi actioner “Invasion,” the sequel to his 2017 blockbuster “Attraction.”

In the first film Moscow becomes the battleground for all-out war against an army of alien invaders. In the sequel, an alien spaceship crash lands in Moscow, and an ordinary girl gains superpowers that make her the focus of study in secret government labs. But it’s not only the humans who are interested in her new powers, and she will have to decide which side she is on.

The cast includes Irina Starshenbaum, Rinal Mukhametov, Alexander Petrov and Yuriy Borisov. The script is written by Andrew Zolotarev and Oleg Malovichko. Sony Pictures will release the film, produced by Bondarchuk’s Art Pictures Studio, in Russia and CIS on Jan. 1, 2020. In January it will be released in Germany, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Ex-Yugoslavia, Сyprus and Israel. Other territories will follow, including a limited release in the U.S.

Bondarchuk is one of Russia’s highest grossing directors, with pics such as Afghan war movie “The 9th Company” (2005), “The Inhabited Island” (2008), and World War II epic “Stalingrad” (2013).

Popular on Variety

In Cannes, he unveiled footage from three other films he is directing or producing: Egor Abramenko’s sci-fi thriller “Sputnik,” the story of a Russian cosmonaut who returns to earth with an alien inside him; Zhora Kryzhovnikov’s “Ice 2,” which explores a tragic event that shatters the picture-perfect marriage of a top ice hockey player and a renowned figure skater; and Bondarchuk’s “Fyodor Konyukhov,” an adventure film about a Russian explorer’s solo air balloon voyage around the world.

More Film

  • Cineworld

    U.K.'s Cineworld Poised to Buy Canada's Cineplex in $2.1 Billion Deal

    U.K.-based movie theater chain Cineworld is to acquire Cineplex, Canada’s leading cinema chain. The deal, announced Monday, values the Toronto-listed Cineplex at $2.1 billion (C$2.8 billion). Cineplex says that it has secured unanimous approval from Cineplex’s board of directors, and that Cineplex’s leading shareholder Global City Theaters, with 28% of the shares, has also accepted [...]

  • Trailer to Fedor Bondarchuk Sci-Fi Actioner

    Fedor Bondarchuk's Sci-Fi Actioner 'Invasion' Debuts Imax Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the Imax trailer, dubbed into English, to Fedor Bondarchuk’s sci-fi actioner “Invasion,” the sequel to his 2017 blockbuster “Attraction.” In the first film Moscow becomes the battleground for all-out war against an army of alien invaders. In the sequel, an alien spaceship crash lands in Moscow, and an [...]

  • Sheep Without a Shepherd

    China Box Office: ‘Shepherd’ and ‘Skyfire’ Lead Local Film Dominance

    Chinese-made films “Sheep Without A Shepherd,” “Skyfire” and “Gone With the Light” dominated weekend takings at the mainland Chinese box office. Hollywood’s holdovers were consigned to the lesser rankings. “Shepherd” is a remake of 2013 Indian thriller “Drishyam” and tells the story of a man trying to cover up for his daughter’s killing of a [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    COLA Announces California On-Location Awards Winners

    “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Dolemite is My Name,” and HBO’s “Ballers” are among the winners of this year’s COLA awards. The COLAs recognize location managers, public employees and other professionals who help facilitate on-location production across the Golden State. This year’s awards program was held at the Universal Hilton. Finalists and winners are [...]

  • French movie director Jean Luc Godard

    How Anna Karina and Jean-Luc Godard Immortalized Each Other (Guest Column)

    With the passing of Anna Karina, a curtain has fallen on the French New Wave, that fabled cinematic movement that brought fame to the man who made her name, Jean-Luc Godard. Yes, Godard is still with us, as is “Breathless” star Jean-Paul Belmondo (practically the last of the living New Wave legends), but his moviemaking [...]

  • Richard Jewell

    Box Office: Clint Eastwood Suffers Worst Opening in Four Decades With 'Richard Jewell'

    Clint Eastwood might end up with a lump of box office coal after “Richard Jewell” sputtered in its domestic debut. Despite critical acclaim, Warner Bros.’ drama about the security guard falsely accused by the media for playing a part in the 1996 Olympics bombing ignited with a dismal $5 million from 2,502 theaters. It’s a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad