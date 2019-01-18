Federico Cuervo to Head New Management Structure at Viacom International Studios

Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) –Americas has announced a new management structure for its fast-expanding Viacom International Studios (VIS) which will see Federico Cuervo filling the role of senior vice president-head of VIS, reporting to Darío Turovelzky, newly named SVP of global contents at VIMN Americas. Turovelzky remains co-chief of VIMN.

Under the new structure, all functions of content creation from all brands and countries of VIMN Americas within VIS will be unified and led by Cuervo. A ten-year veteran at VIMN, Cuervo and his team will lean heavily on the experience gained in his time as the brand head of Comedy Central and Paramount Channels.

Launched officially last year, Viacom International Studios is the unit of development, production and distribution of contents for VIMN –Americas. The branch encompasses original contents of VIMN Americas for its global brands such as Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central; contents of Telefe, Argentina’s top-rated free-to-air TV channel; and products of Porta dos Fundos, the main comedy content producer in Brazil.

“We are focused on taking the business of production and distribution of content to another level, so we have created this new 100% structure dedicated to the growth of VIS,” Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of VIMN-Americas, said in a press release.

He added: “I am sure that Darío, a local and international reference in the creation of content and someone who has been key in the growth of our study business, together with Federico, who has a vast experience as responsible for production within Viacom and other companies, will form the ideal team to consolidate VIS as one of the main studios in the region.”

Viacom International Studios boasts a massive content portfolio in both Spanish and Portuguese which crosses multiple genres and target demographics. In addition, the studio plays a key role in third-party productions and the production of its own content, to distribute and market in the Americas and throughout the world.