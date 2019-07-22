×

‘Fast & Furious 9’ Production Halted After Stuntman Injured in Fall on Set

The Fast and the Furious
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

An accident on the set of Universal’s “Fast & Furious 9” in the United Kingdom has left a stuntman in hospital with a serious head injury. Production on the movie has halted at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, near London.

“We had an injury on the set of ‘FAST 9’ today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen,” a Universal spokesperson confirmed to Variety. “We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation.”

Police said they were called to an incident shortly before noon U.K. time and the air ambulance was duly called out.

“An ambulance, three ambulance officer vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Leavesden Studios shortly before midday today (July 22), following reports of a man injured in a fall. One patient with a serious head injury was transported to the Royal London Hospital by air ambulance,” authorities said in a statement.

More to come…

