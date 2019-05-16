Famke Janssen Joins Jeffrey Dean Morgan in ‘The Postcard Killings,’ First Look Image (EXCLUSIVE)

Famke Janssen has joined Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the cast of crime thriller “The Postcard Killings.” Variety has been given the first-look image from the movie.

Morgan plays Jacob Kanon, the New York detective intent on capturing his daughter’s murderer. Janssen (“X-Men,” “Taken”) plays Valerie Kanon, the mother of their now deceased daughter.

Across Europe, newlywed couples are being targeted in a string of bizarre killings that leave the young victims’ bodies looking like the murders have been staged.

Bosnian filmmaker Danis Tanovic, who won an Oscar for “No Man’s Land,” and Berlin Grand Jury winner “Death in Sarajevo,” directs the pic.

The film is an adaptation of James Patterson and Liza Marklund bestselling novel. It is produced by Good Films Collective, and is being sold in Cannes by Christian Mercuri’s Capstone.

As well as Morgan and Janssen, the film features Denis O’Hare (“American Horror Story,” “Allure”), Naomi Battrick (“Jamestown,” “A Very English Scandal”), Ruairi O’Connor (“The Spanish Princess,” “Delicious”) and Cush Jumbo (“The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife”).

Other cast includes Sallie Harmsen (“Blade Runner 2049,” “Devils”), Eva Röse (“The Paradise Suite,” “Real Humans”) and Joachim Król (“Run Lola Run,” “The Piano Player”).

The cinematographer is Salvatore Totino (“The Da Vinci Code,” “Everest,” “Bird Box”).