‘Family Swap’ With Alexandra Lamy, Franck Dubosc Boarded by Gaumont (EXCLUSIVE)

Following the French box office hit “Rolling to You,” Gaumont is re-teaming with the film’s stars, Franck Dubosc and Alexandra Lamy, on “Family Swap,” a comedy about a dysfunctional family whose members swap bodies.

The film will start shooting in September, with Jean-Patrick Benes (“Ugly Melanie”) directing. The story follows the Morels, including two teenagers and a 7-year-old kid who are driving their parents out of their minds. One morning, they all wake up inside each other’s bodies.

Gaumont worked with Dubosc on his directorial debut, “Rolling to You,” which was one of France’s highest-grossing local films in 2018, with about $20 million locally, and $25 million abroad. Karé Prods. is producing “Swap,” and Gaumont is co-producing, distributing in France and handling international sales.

Gaumont, which is in Cannes with Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano’s closing night film “The Specials,” has also boarded “Heart of Oak,” a music-filled, 4K-lensed operatic documentary featuring a score by Eric Serra, who worked on “GoldenEye” and “The Fifth Element.”

Related Gaumont Heads to India With ‘We That Are Young’ (EXCLUSIVE) Jean Reno to Star in Thriller 'Rogue City' From Olivier Marchal (EXCLUSIVE)

Directed by Laurent Charbonnier and Michel Seydoux, “Heart of Oak” explores the power and longevity of oak trees. The film is being produced by Winds (“On the Way to School”) and Camera One (“The Sense of Wonder”). “Heart of Oak” will be released by Gaumont during the last quarter of 2020. Gaumont previously handled Guillaume Maidatchevsky’s “Ailo’s Journey,” another ambitious wildlife documentary, which was filmed in the Arctic wilderness.

Gaumont’s Cannes slate also includes “Rogue City,” Olivier Marchal’s action-packed crime thriller with Jean Reno, and Albert Dupontel’s “Bye Bye Morons” with Virginie Efira (“Sybil”).