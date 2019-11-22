×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

U.K. Short ‘Facing It’ Takes Top Prize at 2019 VIEW Awards

By
Terry Flores

Terry's Most Recent Stories

View All
“Facing It,” an eight-minute 30 second claymation / live action film written and directed by Sam Gainsborough with co-writer Louisa Wood, wins 2019 VIEW Award.
CREDIT: Courtesy of the VIEW Conference

Facing It,” a claymation/live-action film about how relationships mold people, has won the 2019 VIEW Conference Award for best short film. The film was written and directed by Sam Gainsborough and co-written by Louisa Wood and produced at the National Film and Television School’s Beaconsfield Studio in Beaconsfield, U.K.

The VIEW Awards are an offshoot of Italy’s VIEW Conference, held each October. VIEW, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, draws top talent in visual effects, animation, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality to its weeklong conferences to give talks, participate in panels and hold master classes.

Other award winners are “Trois Francs, Six Sous,” a 3D-animated short about a farmer in World War II France by co-directors Clémence Ottevaere, Florence Blain, Louise Leblond, Varoon Indalkar, Morgane Ladjel and Hugo Valdelièvre-Rattier, which won the jury prize for story; “Blieschow,” a short written and directed by Christoph Sarow and animated, for the most part, in Photoshop, which was honored for art direction; and “Red Hands, (Mani Rosse),” a stop-motion short by Italian director Francesco Filippi about domestic violence, which won the Italianmix award for best Italian film.

The jury for the VIEW Awards included VIEW Conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez, jury chair Barbara Robertson, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” VFX supervisor Danny Dimian, PDI co-founder Glenn Entis and Baobab Studio chief creative officer and co-founder Eric Darnell.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • THE CINEMA' 'FRAILTY AT LAEMMLE' FILM

    Laemmle Theatres Arthouse Chain No Longer Seeking Buyer

    Los Angeles-based arthouse chain Laemmle Theatres has stopped seeking a buyer, four months after putting itself on the sales block amid slow sales. Greg Laemmle, president of the 81-year-old exhibitor, announced the development Thursday. He told Variety that discussions with an unidentified buyer had reached an advanced stage but fell apart and that there has [...]

  • Morgan Freeman Lori McCreary Gary Lucchesi

    Film News Roundup: Morgan Freeman's Revelations Teams With Gary Lucchesi for Production Venture

    In today’s film news roundup, Morgan Freeman, Lori McCreary and Gary Lucchesi are teaming up; Zolee Griggs, Sara Rue and Ed Quinn are cast; and “Clementine” finds a home. JOINT VENTURE Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment is teaming with former Lakeshore Entertainment president Gary Lucchesi for a joint production venture. Lucchesi will develop [...]

  • 'When Lambs Become Lions' Review: A

    Film Review: 'When Lambs Become Lions'

    “For us, ivory is worthless unless it is on our elephants,” says Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta in a televised statement, shortly before several vast hauls of severed elephant tusks — ornately piled like sacred shrines — is ceremoniously set ablaze. It’s a confiscated collection that, Kenyatta tells his audience, is worth $150 million, literally going [...]

  • Shannon Hoon

    Live Nation Productions Boards Danny Clinch-Helmed Blind Melon Doc 'All I Can Say'

    Live Nation Productions and Double E Entertainment have signed on as executive producers of “All I Can Say,” the documentary film featuring footage shot entirely by the late Shannon Hoon of Blind Melon. The film’s title is taken from the opening lines of Blind Melon’s instantly recognizable 1993 smash, “No Rain.” Culled from Hoon’s archives, the [...]

  • Tom Hanks stars as Mister Rogers

    How Mr. Rogers Influenced the Pacing of 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

    Fred Rogers was an icon to many. Everyone who met him and knew him says, “He really was like that.” He spoke in a soft voice and he was kind. He believed in doing good to others. He spoke to children in “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” in a soft voice, helping them to process complicated emotions [...]

  • Dowdle Brothers

    The Dowdle Brothers Tackle New 'Friday Night Lights' Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    John Erick and Drew Dowdle, aka the Dowdle brothers, have boarded Universal Pictures’ reimagining of “Friday Night Lights.” Both will do a polish on the script, with John Erick directing and Drew exec producing. Sources tell Variety that the movie is not a sequel to Universal’s 2004 film starring Billy Bob Thornton, nor is it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad