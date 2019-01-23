×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Face to Face with German Films Unveils the Six ‘Faces’ of 2019 (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: German Films/Anne Wilk/The Dream Factory

Teutonic promotional organization German Films has announced that its annual initiative supporting German filmmaking internationally, Face to Face With German Films, will focus on actors and actresses as the campaign enters its fourth year.

Six of Germany’s leading thesps – Maria Dragus, Christian Friedel, Luise Heyer, Jonas Nay, Jördis Triebel and Fahri Yardim – will represent the German film and television industry’s recent accomplishments through activities at next month’s Berlin Film Festival, including a panel event in association with Variety and Drama Series Days, the European Film Market program focusing on serialized content.

The initiative launched in 2016 with six German actresses headlining the campaign – including “Toni Erdmann’s” Sandra Hüller, and Paula Beer of “Frantz” and the Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated “Never Look Away.” In 2017, the second phase of the initiative launched during Cannes and featured six of Germany’s most exciting actors, including established names such as Alexander Fehling (“Three Peaks,” “Homeland”) and Tom Schilling (“Woman in Gold,” “Oh Boy,” “Never Look Away”), as well as new faces such as Louis Hofmann (“Dark” and the Oscar-nominated “Land of Mine”).

Related

Last year saw six German directors heading the campaign’s third phase, all of whom have garnered a great deal of international recognition for their work to date: Emily Atef, whose feature film “3 Days in Quiberon” was in competition at the Berlinale in 2018; Lars Kraume, whose “The Silent Revolution” (featuring one of the 2017 Faces Ronald Zehrfeld and this year’s Face Jördis Triebel) screened as a Berlinale Special Gala at the 2018 Berlin Film Festival; Anca Miruna Lazarescu, whose latest feature “Happiness Sucks” opened the 2018 Hof International Film Festival; Burhan Qurbani, whose highly-anticipated “Berlin Alexanderplatz” is already creating a lot of buzz; and David Wnendt, whose “The Sunlit Night” is premiering on Jan. 26 at Sundance.

This year’s actors and actresses are representative of the industry’s recent national and international successes, including Dragus, seen in “Mary Queen of Scots”; Friedel, known for Oliver Hirschbiegel’s “13 Minutes,” and most recently in the series “Babylon Berlin” and “Perfume”; and Heyer, who is in “Dark” and the German box office hit “That Boy Needs Fresh Air” by Oscar-winner Caroline Link.

Following the highly acclaimed television series “Deutschland 83,” which was sold to more than 20 countries, Nay reprised his break-out role as the show’s hero in the second season, “Deutschland 86,” which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2018; Triebel can be seen in two internationally acclaimed Netflix series, “Dark” and “Babylon Berlin”; while Yardim has starred in the television series “Jerks” since 2017, and also takes on one of the leading roles in Netflix’s second German-language series, “Dogs of Berlin.”

Mariette Rissenbeek, managing director, German Films, commented: “Since the first edition of Face to Face With German Films we’ve seen each year that the presentation of German film talent on the international stage has been embraced enthusiastically. In the past few years, TV series made in Germany especially have deeply impressed international audiences, and so it was a natural next step for us to put talents from current series at the heart of the new edition of the Face to Face With German Films campaign. On top of that, it is actually a wonderful reunion, as we know them from acclaimed feature films as well. So we are presenting the best of both creative worlds in this international campaign!”

Popular on Variety

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

More Film

  • Face to Face with German Films

    Face to Face with German Films Unveils the Six ‘Faces’ of 2019 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Teutonic promotional organization German Films has announced that its annual initiative supporting German filmmaking internationally, Face to Face With German Films, will focus on actors and actresses as the campaign enters its fourth year. Six of Germany’s leading thesps – Maria Dragus, Christian Friedel, Luise Heyer, Jonas Nay, Jördis Triebel and Fahri Yardim – will [...]

  • (L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and

    'Green Book' Lands Post-Oscars Theatrical Release in China

    Fresh off Monday’s news that it had picked up five Academy Award nominations, best picture favorite “Green Book” is set for more good luck. The film will hit Chinese theaters on March 1, the first weekend after the Oscars, which fall on Feb 24, Alibaba Pictures announced on its official social media account. The film [...]

  • Fan Bingbing

    Chinese Celebrities Pay $1.7 Billion in Back Taxes Following Fan Bingbing Scandal

    Chinese film and TV stars have paid some $1.7 billion (RMB11.7 billion) of additional taxes, following the mid-2018 scandal surrounding actress Fan Bingbing. The figure was announced Tuesday by China’s State Tax Administration. Chinese authorities launched a probe into the taxation affairs of the entertainment sector in October. Companies and individuals were asked to examine [...]

  • Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marco Graf

    Film News Roundup: AMC, Regal to Leave 'Roma' Out of Best Picture Showcases

    In today’s film news roundup, “Roma” will not be in the best picture showcases at AMC and Regal, “Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church” gets a release and SAG-AFTRA’s David White has a new appointment. ‘ROMA’ SPURNED AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas are leaving Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” out of their upcoming annual showings of the contenders for [...]

  • First Look at SAG Awards' Cuban

    First Look at SAG Awards' Cuban-Inspired After-Party (EXCLUSIVE)

    Celebrities at this year’s SAG Awards won’t have to go far for some tropical fun. Sunday’s annual post-show gala, hosted by People magazine for the 23rd year, is set to feature a Cuban-themed party space adjacent to the Shrine Auditorium. “We’re kind of going back to more of a thematic element. I have some close [...]

  • Paul DavidsonVariety Big Data Summit Presented

    Listen: The Orchard's Paul Davidson on Surviving Sundance Bidding Wars

    Hollywood heads to Park City, Utah this week in the hopes of finding the next big Sundance Film Festival breakout. Paul Davidson, executive vice president of film and television at The Orchard, plans to be in the thick of it. In today’s edition of Variety‘s “Strictly Business” podcast, Davidson opens up about The Orchard’s strategy [...]

  • Young Tony Soprano in 'Sopranos' Movie:

    James Gandolfini's Son Michael Gandolfini Cast as Tony Soprano in 'Sopranos' Movie

    Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, will play the young Tony Soprano in “The Many Saints of Newark,” the  prequel movie to the television series “The Sopranos.” “It’s a profound honor to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano,” Gandolfini said. “I’m thrilled that I am [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad