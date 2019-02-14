European Shooting Stars Shine at Berlin Film Festival

European Film Promotion, an agency representing national film organizations in 37 countries, staged the 22nd edition of European Shooting Stars at the Berlin Film Festival this week.

The program places promising young actors from Europe in the limelight and acts as a spring board to launch their international careers. Prominent names to have benefited at the start of their careers include Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, Carey Mulligan, Alba Rohrwacher, Alicia Vikander, Riz Ahmed and George MacKay.

This year the Shooting Stars were Elliott Crosset Hove (Denmark), Rea Lest (Estonia), Emma Drogunova (Germany), Kristín Thora Haraldsdóttir (Iceland), Aisling Franciosi (Ireland), Blagoj Veselinov (Macedonia), Ine Marie Wilmann (Norway), Dawid Ogrodnik (Poland), Milan Marić (Serbia) and Ardalan Esmaili (Sweden)

Among the activities in Berlin were profile-raising events, including a press presentation, industry panels and meetings with casting directors, agents, producers and other important players in the industry. The program culminated with the awards ceremony on Monday, providing the actors and actresses with their red-carpet Berlinale moment.

Ine Marie Wilmann, Milan Marić, Emma Drogunova, Ardalan Esmaili (Photo: Christopher Tamcke/REX/Shutterstock)