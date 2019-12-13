×

EuropaCorp Posts a 50% Drop in Revenues in Half-Year Results

While it’s finalising its bailout deal with its lender Vine Alternative Investments, Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp posted a 50% drop in revenues to €40.7 million during the first half of the financial year 2019-2020 which ended Sept. 30.

The company explained that revenues had dropped compared with the first semester of the last fiscal year because the latter had benefited from “significant revenues from TV series,” notably the “delivery of the last episodes of “Taken” season 2, as well as “revenues from line production and coproduction.”

EuropaCorp’s net debt, meanwhile, stood at €164 million ($182 million), compared with €221 million ($245 million) during the same period last year.

EuropaCorp was granted a six-month debt waiver in May from a French commercial court to find a white knight. The waiver just got extended in October for another six months as EuropaCorp is close to reaching a deal with Vine Alternative Investments to have its junior lender convert the French company’s debt into equity shares.

EuropaCorp said discussions with lenders are not only focusing on restructuring its debt, but also sorting out the fate of the Cité du Cinéma, the group’s headquarters and studios near Paris, and its costly rent. Solving the issue of the Cité du Cinema “will allow the Company to continue the discussions with the various stakeholders in order to finalize a safeguard plan enabling the group to continue its activity with a lightened debt structure,” said EuropaCorp in a release.

In addition to being a financial institution, Vine is no stranger to the film industry. It owns a controlling interest in Village Roadshow since 2017. The pact between EuropaCorp and Vine is expected to be finalised and announced early next year.

EuropaCorp had previously started talks with the French major Pathé but those discussions stalled. The two companies still have a deal in place to have Pathé distribute in France all films from EuropaCorp.

But the banner hasn’t had a film production in over a year. Besson’s latest film, “Anna,” grossed about $31 million worldwide, including just $7.7 million in the U.S. His previous directorial effort, the $180 million “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” grossed $225.8 million worldwide.

EuropaCorp’s biggest asset remains its library, which includes successful franchises such as “Taken,” “Taxi” and “Transporter.” Its debt load exceeds $250 million.

