×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Endeavor Content Partners With Mexico’s Exile to Target Spanish Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sundance

Endeavor Content habla Español. The content division of Endeavor has forged an exclusive partnership with fledgling Hispanic film and TV studio Exile, launched last year in a bid to develop, package and produce premium content for Spanish and mainstream markets.

Co-founded by Isaac Lee, the former chief content officer for Univision and Televisa, Exile will also set up a fund to acquire IP and strike development deals with both prominent and emerging talent from Latin America and Spain.

Endeavor Content’s first Spanish-language deal comes at a time when demand for premium content in Spanish will far exceed supply as more streaming services, led by Netflix, have upped their commitment to producing more content in Latin America and Spain, with Netflix setting up production hubs in Mexico and Spain. Other TV services led by Amazon Prime, Spain’s pay TV giant Movistar+ and Apple are also growing their creative interests in Latin America and Spain.

Related

“With 500 million Spanish-speakers worldwide, the opportunity to create premium content today is unprecedented,” said Lee. “We are excited to have Endeavor Content as a partner, that has a presence in more than 30 countries, to bring diverse stories from our region to a global audience.”

“It was immediately clear when we first met with Isaac and his team that their like-minded approach, excellent taste and expertise, and access to high-end local and global talent provides the perfect partner for Endeavor Content in the territory,” said Kelly Miller, VP of international strategy at Endeavor Content, who noted the “tremendous growth across both Latin American audiences and global appetite for storytelling from the region.”

“We have not established a mandate on the number of series we will make, but will focus instead on quality rather than quantity,” said Lee, who hopes to tap Endeavor Content’s investment expertise, business acumen as well as its international sales force while Exile will focus on the creation of content.

Exile’s award-winning team, which includes Lee, Daniel Eilemberg, Alejandro Uribe and Julia Saenz, was behind Netflix originals “El Chapo,” “Tijuana” and “Traffickers” as well as the 2018 Sundance Audience Award-winning documentary, “Science Fair,” and a slew of feature-length documentaries and docuseries.

With offices in Mexico and Los Angeles, Exile has a partnership with Redrum, Mexico’s leading production service company whose credits include “Narcos: Mexico,” “Elysium,” “Spectre,” “Mozart in the Jungle” and “ZeroZeroZero,” among others.

Endeavor Content’s TV slate includes Netflix’s eight-part musical drama “The Eddy,” which is currently in production in France and features dialogue in French, English and Arabic. The series turns on a club, its owner, the house band, and the city of Paris, and will be directed by Academy Award-winner Damien Chazelle, Cannes’ Camera d’Or-winner Houda Benyamina and Emmy-winner Alan Poul.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • SINJAR KaBoGa Catalonia Cinema

    A New Generation of Women Filmmakers on the Rise in Catalonia

    Laureled abroad and lauded at home, a young generation of women Catalan filmmakers started breaking through two years ago, led by Carla Simon’s 2017 Berlin first-feature winner “Summer 93.” Since then a bevy of female directors have emerged, making intimate character-driven dramas rich in observational psychological detail, some drawn from personal experience. The ranks of [...]

  • 'Litigante' Review: A Convincing Portrait of

    Cannes Film Review: 'Litigante'

    Colombian writer-director Franco Lolli wrongfoots us a little with the title of his sophomore feature “Litigante”: Unsuspecting audiences may go in expecting a courtroom drama, not least given that its protagonist is an embattled public-sector lawyer. As it turns out, for fortyish single mother Silvia — played with utterly credible, bone-deep weariness by the superb [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • President Laís Bodanzky Pips Sao Paulo

    President Laís Bodanzky Reflects on First Three Years of São Paulo Film Commission

    Since its launch in May 2016, the São Paulo Film Commission (Spcine) has assisted on over 2,700 productions: Features, shorts, TV and TV commercials. Those numbers put the metropolis alongside Mexico City as one of Latin America’s most utilized shooting destinations. It currently hosts more than 1,000 productions per year. In industry terms the city [...]

  • Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics, Sets

    Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics Library, Sets Paramount Production Deal

    Steven Paul’s SP Media Group is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlas Comics library and has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to develop, finance, produce and distribute superhero and other films based on the comic books. SP Media has also signed up screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Batman Forever”) and his Weed Road Pictures [...]

  • Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent

    Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent in Vicky Jewson's Action Drama 'Sylvia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noomi Rapace will star as Mossad’s most famous female agent in “Sylvia,” an action movie from Vicky Jewson, who developed the project with WestEnd Films under the company’s female-skewed WeLove banner. London-based WestEnd will handle sales and will be talking to buyers at Cannes. The project reunites “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star Rapace, [...]

  • Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His

    Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His Cannes Un Certain Regard Drama 'Beanpole'

    Kantemir Balagov comes from Kabardino-Balkaria, a region in the Russian Caucasus that is very poor and has a high level of youth unemployment. Balagov studied under Russian director Alexander Sokurov for three years, and made his debut feature with “Closeness,” which was in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2017, and won the Fipresci prize. “Beanpole,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad