Endeavor Content Partners With Mexico’s Exile to Target Spanish Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

Endeavor Content habla Español. The content division of Endeavor has forged an exclusive partnership with fledgling Hispanic film and TV studio Exile, launched last year in a bid to develop, package and produce premium content for Spanish and mainstream markets.

Co-founded by Isaac Lee, the former chief content officer for Univision and Televisa, Exile will also set up a fund to acquire IP and strike development deals with both prominent and emerging talent from Latin America and Spain.

Endeavor Content’s first Spanish-language deal comes at a time when demand for premium content in Spanish will far exceed supply as more streaming services, led by Netflix, have upped their commitment to producing more content in Latin America and Spain, with Netflix setting up production hubs in Mexico and Spain. Other TV services led by Amazon Prime, Spain’s pay TV giant Movistar+ and Apple are also growing their creative interests in Latin America and Spain.

“With 500 million Spanish-speakers worldwide, the opportunity to create premium content today is unprecedented,” said Lee. “We are excited to have Endeavor Content as a partner, that has a presence in more than 30 countries, to bring diverse stories from our region to a global audience.”

“It was immediately clear when we first met with Isaac and his team that their like-minded approach, excellent taste and expertise, and access to high-end local and global talent provides the perfect partner for Endeavor Content in the territory,” said Kelly Miller, VP of international strategy at Endeavor Content, who noted the “tremendous growth across both Latin American audiences and global appetite for storytelling from the region.”

“We have not established a mandate on the number of series we will make, but will focus instead on quality rather than quantity,” said Lee, who hopes to tap Endeavor Content’s investment expertise, business acumen as well as its international sales force while Exile will focus on the creation of content.

Exile’s award-winning team, which includes Lee, Daniel Eilemberg, Alejandro Uribe and Julia Saenz, was behind Netflix originals “El Chapo,” “Tijuana” and “Traffickers” as well as the 2018 Sundance Audience Award-winning documentary, “Science Fair,” and a slew of feature-length documentaries and docuseries.

With offices in Mexico and Los Angeles, Exile has a partnership with Redrum, Mexico’s leading production service company whose credits include “Narcos: Mexico,” “Elysium,” “Spectre,” “Mozart in the Jungle” and “ZeroZeroZero,” among others.

Endeavor Content’s TV slate includes Netflix’s eight-part musical drama “The Eddy,” which is currently in production in France and features dialogue in French, English and Arabic. The series turns on a club, its owner, the house band, and the city of Paris, and will be directed by Academy Award-winner Damien Chazelle, Cannes’ Camera d’Or-winner Houda Benyamina and Emmy-winner Alan Poul.