First Look: Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan Star in ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given access to the first-look image for John Patrick Shanley’s “Wild Mountain Thyme,” starring Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan. The film, which has just wrapped production on location in Ireland and New York, is being sold at AFM by HanWay Films.

The film, an adaptation of Shanley’s Broadway smash hit “Outside Mullingar,” is about obstinate star-crossed lovers, whose families are caught up in a feud over a hotly contested patch of land that separates their two farms. Other cast members include Jon Hamm, Dearbhla Molloy and Christopher Walken.

Distributors include Bleecker Street (U.S.), Lionsgate U.K. (U.K.), Pathé (Switzerland), A Contracorriente (Spain), IDC (Latin America), Madman (Australia and NZ), Nordisk (Scandinavia), NOS Lusomundo (Portugal), Exponenta (CIS, Baltic states), M2 (Poland, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria), Discovery (Ex-Yugoslavia), Frontrow (Israel, Middle East), Filmarti (Turkey), Shaw (Singapore) and Cinesky (Airlines, Ships).