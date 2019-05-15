×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Eclipse Films, Gospel, Dogwoof Unite for Documentary on Cricket Legend Shane Warne

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 20: Shane Warne of Australia celebrates the wicket of Ashwell Prince of South Africa during day five of the First Test between Australia and South Africa played at the WACA December 20, 2005 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Shane Warne
CREDIT: Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

Eclipse Films is teaming with independent production company Gospel and specialist documentary distributor Dogwoof for a feature documentary about cricket legend Shane Warne. “Shane” will be produced by Eclipse, the feature arm of Eclipse Global Entertainment, and Gospel with Dogwoof handling worldwide theatrical sales. The three companies announced the project in Cannes on Wednesday where Dogwoof is introducing it to international buyers.

“Shane” will present an intimate portrayal of Warne, the retired Australian cricketer and larger-than-life character whose reputation on and off the green pitch saw his fame transcend cricket. As well as being widely considered as the greatest bowler of all time Warne’s personal struggles, including a drugs ban, a high-profile divorce, and tales of affairs with supermodels that made him a popular tabloid target, only proved to make him more relatable and popular with his fans.

Related

“The word legend, like superstar, is much overused these days but in the case of Shane Warne it fits perfectly as he really is one of the greatest athletes to grace the sporting world,” said producer John Sachs. “Eclipse Films are extremely excited to be part of telling Shane’s story.”

The film will feature never-before-seen personal archive footage alongside historic footage of landmark moments in Warne’s iconic career and exclusive interviews with Warne as well as his family, friends, rivals, and colleagues. It will reveal how Warne overcame early rejection and discovered the art of spin bowling to become a sporting legend as well as confront the controversies in his life and how they shaped him as a player.

The feature documentary is directed by Jon Carey and Adam Darke, who most recently teamed on 2017 documentary “Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story. Carey, Darke, and Dave Rowley will produce for Gospel alongside John Sachs, Andrew Berg, and Kimberley Sachs for Eclipse.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • 'Litigante' Review: A Convincing Portrait of

    Cannes Film Review: 'Litigante'

    Colombian writer-director Franco Lolli wrongfoots us a little with the title of his sophomore feature “Litigante”: Unsuspecting audiences may go in expecting a courtroom drama, not least given that its protagonist is an embattled public-sector lawyer. As it turns out, for fortyish single mother Silvia — played with utterly credible, bone-deep weariness by the superb [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • President Laís Bodanzky Pips Sao Paulo

    President Laís Bodanzky Reflects on First Three Years of São Paulo Film Commission

    Since its launch in May 2016, the São Paulo Film Commission (Spcine) has assisted on over 2,700 productions: Features, shorts, TV and TV commercials. Those numbers put the metropolis alongside Mexico City as one of Latin America’s most utilized shooting destinations. It currently hosts more than 1,000 productions per year. In industry terms the city [...]

  • Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics, Sets

    Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics Library, Sets Paramount Production Deal

    Steven Paul’s SP Media Group is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlas Comics library and has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to develop, finance, produce and distribute superhero and other films based on the comic books. SP Media has also signed up screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Batman Forever”) and his Weed Road Pictures [...]

  • Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent

    Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent in Vicky Jewson's Action Drama 'Sylvia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noomi Rapace will star as Mossad’s most famous female agent in “Sylvia,” an action movie from Vicky Jewson, who developed the project with WestEnd Films under the company’s female-skewed WeLove banner. London-based WestEnd will handle sales and will be talking to buyers at Cannes. The project reunites “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star Rapace, [...]

  • Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His

    Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His Cannes Un Certain Regard Drama 'Beanpole'

    Kantemir Balagov comes from Kabardino-Balkaria, a region in the Russian Caucasus that is very poor and has a high level of youth unemployment. Balagov studied under Russian director Alexander Sokurov for three years, and made his debut feature with “Closeness,” which was in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2017, and won the Fipresci prize. “Beanpole,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad