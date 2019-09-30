×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ECAM Incubator Partners With Focus CoPro, Opens Feature Project Call (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Innocence
CREDIT: SSIFF

MADRID — The Incubator feature film development program at Madrid’s prestigious ECAM film school has announced a new agreement with Cannes’ Focus CoPro’, which will see one of The Incubator’s five feature film projects participate at the Cannes Court Métrage – Short Film Corner event in 2020.

Focus CoPro is one of the year’s top showcases dedicated to promoting the international production and co-production of first features. Few events offer better international exposure.

ECAM’s The Incubator is a feature film development program which targets emerging producers, directors and screenwriters from Spain and provides five months of mentoring, individual guidance, workshops and financing of five feature film projects with international potential.

The window for feature film submissions to apply for The Incubator opens Tuesday, Oct 1 and runs through to Oct. 27.

Eligible projects must be submitted by an emerging Spanish producer and have a confirmed Spanish director making their first, second or third feature film. The project must also have a finished first draft screenplay.

Selected projects will receive €10,000 ($11,000) for development and offered travel assistance to Madrid for the incubation period.

This year’s mentors include two-time Goya winner Pablo Berger, director of the 1920’s Seville-set “Snow White” interpretation; Catalan screenwriter and director  Neus Ballús (“La plaga”), Sandra Tapia, executive producer at Arcadia Motion Pictures; Marisa F. Armenteros, The Mediapro Studio producer; Emma Lustres, executive producer at Vaca Films; and Nacho Vigalondo (“Colossal”), a multi-hyphenate filmmaker who’s 2005 short film “7:35 de la mañana” was nominated for the Best Short Film Oscar.

The Incubator already has agreements in place with the Toronto Intl. Film Festival’s Filmmaker Lab, Torino Film Lab meeting event, Rotterdam Lab and EAVE, the European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs. The program also collaborates with the San Sebastian Film Festival’s Meet Them! Initiative as well as with Paris-based Spain-France co-production forum Small is Biútiful.

Domestically the program is supported by the Acción Cultural Española (AC/E) through its Program for the Internationalization of Spanish Culture (PICE).

This year, a former The Incubator project, Lucía Alemany’s “The Innocence,” was a standout hit at the San Sebastian Film Festival, garnering a strong critical and audience reception.

The film takes place in Alemany’s own village, perched on the Castellón plains of Eastern Spain. It follows Lis, a young teenager with dreams of running off to a circus academy, as she enjoys the summer before her final year of school. She faces pressures from a conservative population that can see and hear almost everything the young woman and her older boyfriend get up to.

More than just a coming of age story, the film questions long-held Spanish traditions, conservative rural viewpoints and the changing attitudes of young women as they enter adulthood in communities slow to accept change.

More Film

  • The Innocence

    ECAM Incubator Partners With Focus CoPro, Opens Feature Project Call (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID — The Incubator feature film development program at Madrid’s prestigious ECAM film school has announced a new agreement with Cannes’ Focus CoPro’, which will see one of The Incubator’s five feature film projects participate at the Cannes Court Métrage – Short Film Corner event in 2020. Focus CoPro is one of the year’s top [...]

  • I Lost My Body

    Dev Patel, Alia Shawkat Top English Voice Cast of Cannes Favorite 'I Lost My Body'

    Dev Patel, Alia Shawkat and George Wendt are leading the English cast of the critically-acclaimed animated film “I Lost My Body,” directed by Jeremy Clapin. The unique film, which follows the adventures of a severed hand as it tries to find its way back to its body through the subways and streets of Paris, won [...]

  • German-born Illusionist Duo Siegfried Fischbacher (l)

    'Siegfried & Roy' Biopic in the Works From Director Michael Bully Herbig, UFA Fiction

    The life story of magicians and entertainers Siegfried and Roy is coming to the big screen. German multihyphenate Michael Bully Herbig, one of Germany’s biggest stars and most successful directors, is partnering with UFA Fiction to direct two feature film projects, including a biopic about the German-American entertainers, whose Las Vegas act with big cats [...]

  • Battle of Jangsari

    Korea Box Office: ‘Battle of Jangsari’ Heads Local Films' Chart Domination

    Opening on Wednesday, Warner Bros. Korea’s “Battle of Jangsari” topped the weekend box office chart. The war drama earned $4.59 million from 690,000 admissions between Wednesday and Sunday, including $3.45 million over the weekend. Co-directed by Kwak Kyung-taek (“Friend”) and Kim Tae-hun (“Iris 2”), the war action film stars top cast including Kim Myung-min (“Detective [...]

  • Studiocanal Inks Global Deal With Classic

    Studiocanal Inks Global Deal With Classic Horror Producer Hammer Films

    Studiocanal has extended its relationship with Hammer Films and licensed the global distribution and marketing rights to films from its catalogue, which includes horror classics such as “The Curse of Frankenstein,” “Dracula” and “The Mummy.” The deal gives Studiocanal the rights to more than 200 Hammer titles, which it will sell internationally and distribute itself [...]

  • The Captain

    China Box Office: Patriotic Local Titles Rule Quiet Pre-Holiday Weekend

    In a muddled pre-holiday weekend, patriotism rather than any individual film was the box office winner in China. The upcoming 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic, which will officially be celebrated Tuesday, has already affected the film-releasing calendar for weeks. Over the past weekend, the top-scoring films were “The Captain” (previously known [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad