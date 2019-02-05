×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dutch Features Picks Up Romantic Comedy ‘Cuban Love’

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Maarten van Keller

Dutch Features, one of Holland’s leading sales agencies, has acquired the cross-cultural romantic comedy “Cuban Love” directed by Johan Nijenhuis (“Tuscan Wedding”) ahead of the European Film Market.

“Cuban Live” is headlined by Susan Visser, who won the EFP Shooting Star at the Berlin Film Festival in 2015. Set to open in the Netherlands on Valentines Day, “Cuban Love” tells the story of a divorcee, Loes, (Susan Visser) who has lost all faith in love and has to travel to Cuba to prevent her daughter Maartje (Abbey Hoes) from marrying a Cuban citizen (Rolf Sanchez). Once in Cuba, Loes finds herself learning more about love and romance than she had ever expected.

Dutch Feature has also come on board Norbert ter Hall’s “Promise of Pisa,” a coming-of-age drama which is currently in-production. The company will be showing a first promo of the movie during the European Film Market.

Based on Mano Bouzamour’s “De Belofte van Pisa,” “Promise of Pisa” follows Sam, a talented young Moroccan musician who lives in one of Amsterdam’s poorest estates and is admitted to an elite music academy where he initially feels out of place. With the assistance of a mentor, Sam begins a new journey, perfecting his sound and falling in love with a fellow student.

“The Promise of Pisa” stars Shahine El-Hamus, Yorick van Wageningen (“The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo”), Olivia Lonsdale (“Silk Road”).

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Film

  • Rebecca Hall

    Rebecca Hall to Star in Horror-Thriller 'Night House' From Producer David S. Goyer

    Rebecca Hall will star in the independent horror-thriller “The Night House” from producer David S. Goyer. The film will be directed by David Bruckner from a script written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. “The Night House” follows a widow who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets. Goyer, best known for penning [...]

  • Dutch Features Acquires Romantic Comedy 'Cuban

    Dutch Features Picks Up Romantic Comedy 'Cuban Love'

    Dutch Features, one of Holland’s leading sales agencies, has acquired the cross-cultural romantic comedy “Cuban Love” directed by Johan Nijenhuis (“Tuscan Wedding”) ahead of the European Film Market. “Cuban Live” is headlined by Susan Visser, who won the EFP Shooting Star at the Berlin Film Festival in 2015. Set to open in the Netherlands on [...]

  • SANTA BARBARA, CA - FEBRUARY 04:

    'Black Panther,' 'The Favourite' Artisans Explain 'Mystery' of Their Work

    Variety’s fifth annual Artisan Awards Feb. 4 featured nine behind-the-camera artists trying to explain how complicated their work is, but all admitted that it isn’t easy. “Even my children don’t understand what I do,” deadpanned “The Favourite” production designer Fiona Crombie. “BlacKkKlansman” editor Barry Alexander Brown agreed that it’s often hard to describe, but he [...]

  • Joaquin Phoenix (left) stars as “Charlie

    Jacques Audiard's 'The Sisters Brothers' Wins Big at France's Lumieres Awards

    After winning best director at the Venice Film Festival, Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers” picked up three awards, including best film, director and cinematography, at the 24th Lumières Awards, France’s équivalent to the Golden Globes. The ceremony took place on Monday at the Institut du Monde Arabe. Although it has not made its way into [...]

  • Solstice Studios Hires David Singh, Brian

    Solstice Studios Hires Key Marketing, Finance Executives (EXCLUSIVE)

    Solstice Studios is rounding out its executive team. The company, which launched in 2018 with a goal of making the kind of mid-budget movies that major studios have largely ignored, has made several key hires in its marketing and finance ranks. Former Disney and Fox executive David Singh will join as EVP of creative advertising [...]

  • Liam Neeson Addresses Controversial Revenge Remarks

    Liam Neeson on Controversial Revenge Comments: 'I'm Not Racist'

    Liam Neeson apologized during an appearance on “Good Morning America” for recent racially charged comments. Neeson was the subject of controversy when he revealed in an interview earlier this week with the Independent that was hoping to kill some “black bastard” upon learning his close friend was brutally raped over 40 years ago. The actor contended to [...]

  • Mahershala Ali, Viggo Mortensen. Mahershala Ali,

    'Green Book' Takes Top Prize at AARP's Movies For Grownups Awards

    Seasoned actors were the toast of the evening at AARP’s 18th annual Movies for Grownups Awards. (Or as host Martin Short referred to the event — “The Olden Globes.”) The intimate ceremony, which was taped Monday night at the Beverly Wilshire and will air on PBS’ “Great Performances” Feb. 15, featured an array of stars [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad