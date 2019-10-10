‘Drowning,’ Starring Melora Walters and Mira Sorvino, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Melora Walters’ “Drowning,” which has its world premiere at the Rome Film Festival, has debuted its first trailer. The film stars Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, Emmy winners Gil Bellows and Jay Mohr, and Walters, whose acting credits include “Magnolia,” Boogie Nights” and “Dead Poets Society.”

The film tells the story of a mother coming to terms with the emotions as her only son is deployed to war, and is inspired by Walters’ own experience.

The film is written and directed by Walters. Other cast include Joanna Going, Christopher Backus, Steven Swadling, Sergio Rizzuto, Sarah Butler and Jim O’Heir.

It is produced by Sergio Rizzuto for Potato Eater Productions and Room in the Sky Films, in association with Hero L.A. and Eight Trick Pony. It is executive produced by Swadling. The other producers are Albert Chi, Walters, Rory Rooney and Jerry Ying. The cinematographer was Christopher Soos.

The film will premiere in North America at the Austin Film Festival later this month.