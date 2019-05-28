×

DreamWorks Animation Unveils ’Marooned,’ Adds ’Trolls World Tour’ Annecy Preview ( EXCLUSIVE)

By and
CREDIT: 2019 DreamWorks Animation.

Universal’s DreamWorks Animation has unveiled first-look images of “Marooned,” the latest title in its burgeoning short films program. The film is produced by Jeff Hermann, just attached to produce  Tom McGrath’s “The Boss Baby 2.”

Directed by Andrew Erekson,“Marooned” world premieres on June 11 at France’s Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival as part of a DreamWorks Animation feature presentation which has now been expanded, to offer a first look at “Trolls World Tour,” the sequel to “Trolls,” which earned $347 million worldwide.

Part of a muscular DreamWorks Animation Annecy presence, hosted by president  Margie Cohn, the DWA feature presentation will also showcase excerpts from “Abominable,” written and directed by Jill Culton, as previously announced.

Hermann and Erekson, a story artist on “How To Train Your Dragon,” will both attend the Annecy presentation. Billed as a stylized look at a not too distant future, “Marooned” turns on C-oR13, a cantankerous and selfish robot stranded at an abandoned lunar outpost, who longs to return to earth. With a partially built ship and his last power resources, he will stop at nothing to achieve his goal, the official synopsis runs. But his character and his mission will be put to the test, it adds, when he learns what it is to be truly selfless.

Related

The first-look key stills bring out CoR13’s very human plight and very human story.

Ungainly, heavy on its rollers,CoR13 looks like it belongs to an early rudimentary generation of robots. He’s been on his own a long time: There’s rust on his bodywork. He’s also utterly alone: the background is of black space,, not the reassuring earth, and he’s running out of time, dependent on a small battery:

Most to the point, he’s been mistreated, regarded as useless: When the mission abandoned the lunar outpost, it abandoned CoR13 as well. But, the film seems set to suggest, when he receives care, attention and respect, he can pay back in kind.

“Marooned’s” score is by Irish composer Amie Doherty, one of eight finalists in the inaugural Universal Film Music Composer Initiative: DreamWorks Animation, aimed at identifying up-and-coming composers with a view to creating original scores for two DreamWorks Animation short films as well as enhancing awareness of new composers among executives, producers and directors.

The world’s foremost animation festival and industry gathering, Annecy has proved a major sounding board in recent years for animated shorts and the new talent attached to them. World premiered at Annecy in 2012, “Paperman” became Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first Academy Award winning short in 43 years.

CREDIT: 2019 DreamWorks Animation.

Two further cases in point are “Bilby” and “Bird Karma,” the first titles in DWA’s shorts program, which was developed and launched by Hermann. Last year, they received their world and European premieres respectively at Annecy. “Bilby,” about a rabbit-bandicoot in the Australian outback learning to be a father, went on to win Siggraph’s Jury’s Choice Awards.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will revise their roles as Poppy and Branch in “Trolls World Tour,” a sequel to the 2016 hit which scored Timberlake an Oscar nomination for his song “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” In the sequel, the trolls learn that they are only one of six tribes, each specialists in a different musical genre: Funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. The all-star cast of returning voice actors will be bolstered by the additions of Kelly Clarkson and Sam Rockwell.

“Trolls” co-director Walt Dohrn takes the reigns solo this time and will be in Annecy promoting the film, set to release in the spring of next year. Producer Gina Shay has also returned for the sequel.

CREDIT: DreamWorks Animation

Writer-director Jill Culton – who presented an in-progress take on “Abominable” for DWA and Pearl Animation at last year’s fest, producer Suzanne Buirgy and co-director Todd Wilderman will give a more detailed look at the Himalayan-set adventure scheduled to launch on Sept. 27. A China-U.S. co-production, the feature turns on Yi, a big city teenager who commits to helping a young yeti reunite with its family.

In TV, DreamWorks Animation will host an Annecy roundtable on June 13 headed by chief creative officer of TV Peter Gal, which includes a first look at the new “Fast & Furious” animated series by producer Tim Hedrick, a showcase for the studio’s popular Netflix series “She-ra and the Princesses of Power” by Noelle Stevenson; and an unnamed upcoming project from producer Rad Sechrist. The studio’s Amazon Prime Video Original “Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny” plays in this year’s Annecy TV competition as well.

To celebrate the success of the “How to Train Your Dragon” film trilogy, the festival has teamed with director Dean DeBlois, who shared world-first footage at last year’s Annecy edition, as well as artists who worked on the films, to create an exhibition of nearly 200 pieces of artwork, currently on display in Paris, which will make its way to Annecy for the festival.

CREDIT: 2019 DreamWorks Animation.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Film

  • Atom Tickets

    Atom Tickets Partners With Cinemark Chain

    Mobile ticketing app Atom Tickets has partnered with the Cinemark movie theater chain, adding more than 4,500 screens at 340 U.S. locations to its network. The Cinemark locations are expected to go live on the Atom app and website by mid-summer. The network will cover more than 26,000 screens with Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Sacramento [...]

  • Maxime Saada Canal Plus Group

    Canal Plus to Acquire European Pay TV Group M7

    Canal Plus Group is on track to acquire M7, a leading pay-TV company in Europe operating in Benelux and Central Europe, as it aims to ramp up its subscriber base across the continent. The acquisition, which has yet to be approved by the European Commission, would create a turnover of more than 400 million euros [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Notting Hill' at 20: Why Julia Roberts Was the Only Choice to Play Anna

    The manager of London’ Notting Hill Bookshop has a ready supply of Kleenex because so many of the patrons walk in and break into tears. From 1979-2011, the store was known as the Travel Bookshop. It became famous in “Notting Hill,” the hit romantic comedy celebrating its 20th anniversary on May 28. Julia Roberts stars [...]

  • Ari Emanuel WME Endeavor

    Why the Timing of Endeavor's IPO Push Is Frustrating Its Rivals

    Timing is everything in Hollywood. Endeavor’s formal unveiling of its plan to go public later this year couldn’t have come at a less-opportune moment. Although Endeavor’s IPO intentions were well known, the timing of its May 23 filing with the SEC seemed at best tone-deaf to many industry insiders, coming amid the extraordinary standoff over [...]

  • Ghostbusters Chris Hemsworth

    Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why He Almost Quit 'Ghostbusters'

    Before Chris Hemsworth took Thor to new and unexpected directions, he showed off his comedic chops as a clueless receptionist in the 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot, starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon. In this week’s issue of Variety, Hemsworth reveals that he almost quit the movie directed by Paul Feig. “The night [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad