Disney Channel Latin America Acquires Time-Traveling Ballet Series ‘Find My in Paris’

Disney Channel Latin America has acquired all three seasons of the popular tween drama series “Find Me in Paris” from Federation Kinds & Family.

“Find Me in Paris,” which is produced by David Michel, Zoé Carrera Allaix and Cecile Lauritano at Cottonwood Media, will roll out on Disney Channel Latin American during the first half of 2020. The series follows the story of Lena Grisky, a time-travelling ballet dancer from 1905 Russia trapped in modern day Paris, and the many dilemmas she faces finding her place between two worlds.

The series is directed by Matt Bloom (“The Lodge”), along with the Irish directing team Ronan and Robert Burke (“Ed Rock,” “Free Rein”).

“Disney Channel Latin America is a superb platform to launch this premier teen series into such an important territory,” said Monica Levy, the senior Vice President of international sales at Federation Kids & Family. The series “is a vibrant, engaging series that speaks to kids and tweens on so many levels, and we are confident for the success in Latin America,” said Levy.

The 12-million euros show, whose third season is now shooting, has already been acquired by all key markets with France Television, Disney (France and Italy), Nickelodeon UK, NBC Universal and Hulu (USA), ABC (Australia), VRT (Belgium), RAI (Italy), Quebecor (French speaking Canada), HBO (Portugal), Hot TV (Israel), and Showmax (South Africa).

Currently broadcast in over 80 territories worldwide, the series is co-produced with ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, Be-Films and the National Opera of Paris. The series’ executive producers are Jill Girling and Lori Mather-Welch (the creators of Nickelodeon’s hit series “Ride”), as well as Leila Smith as Executive Producer,

“Find Me in Paris” is being co-represented in international markets by Federation Kids & Family with ZDF Enterprises.