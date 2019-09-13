×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Channel Latin America Acquires Time-Traveling Ballet Series ‘Find My in Paris’

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Find me in Paris
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cottonwood

Disney Channel Latin America has acquired all three seasons of the popular tween drama series “Find Me in Paris” from Federation Kinds & Family.

“Find Me in Paris,” which is produced by David Michel, Zoé Carrera Allaix and Cecile Lauritano at Cottonwood Media, will roll out on Disney Channel Latin American during the first half of 2020. The series follows the story of Lena Grisky, a time-travelling ballet dancer from 1905 Russia trapped in modern day Paris, and the many dilemmas she faces finding her place between two worlds.

The series is directed by Matt Bloom (“The Lodge”), along with the Irish directing team Ronan and Robert Burke (“Ed Rock,” “Free Rein”).

“Disney Channel Latin America is a superb platform to launch this premier teen series into such an important territory,” said Monica Levy, the senior Vice President of international sales at Federation Kids & Family. The series “is a vibrant, engaging series that speaks to kids and tweens on so many levels, and we are confident for the success in Latin America,” said Levy.

The 12-million euros show, whose third season is now shooting, has already been acquired by all key markets with France Television, Disney (France and Italy), Nickelodeon UK, NBC Universal and Hulu (USA), ABC (Australia), VRT (Belgium), RAI (Italy), Quebecor (French speaking Canada), HBO (Portugal), Hot TV (Israel), and Showmax (South Africa).

Currently broadcast in over 80 territories worldwide, the series is co-produced with ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, Be-Films and the National Opera of Paris. The series’ executive producers are Jill Girling and Lori Mather-Welch (the creators of Nickelodeon’s hit series “Ride”), as well as Leila Smith as Executive Producer,

“Find Me in Paris” is being co-represented in international markets by Federation Kids & Family with ZDF Enterprises.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • The Weekend

    Film Review: 'The Weekend'

    , as stark white-on-black title cards usher in a muted, clarinet-led jazz score of faintly mournful whimsy. Check. It continues: Our protagonist is a dry, lovelorn standup comic, inclined to drop references to Godard and Fellini in casual conversation, working out romantic issues against a backdrop of warm autumnal melancholy. Check, check, check. Yet if [...]

  • Animation Is Film Festival to Open

    Animation Is Film Festival to Open With Japan's 'Weathering With You'

    The third Animation Is Film Festival has set “Weathering With You” as its opening film on Oct. 18 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. “Weathering With You” is set in Japan during exceptionally rainy weather and tells the story of a high school boy who befriends an orphan girl who appears to be able to [...]

  • 'Western Stars' Review: Bruce Springsteen's Rapturous

    Toronto Film Review: Bruce Springsteen's 'Western Stars'

    There’s a moment in “Western Stars,” the rapturous new Bruce Springsteen concert film that’s also a meditation on all things Bruce, when Springsteen lifts you up and carries you off in that way that only he can do. Most of the movie was shot in the 140-year-old cavernous dark barn that sits on Springsteen’s property [...]

  • Find me in Paris

    Disney Channel Latin America Acquires Time-Traveling Ballet Series 'Find My in Paris'

    Disney Channel Latin America has acquired all three seasons of the popular tween drama series “Find Me in Paris” from Federation Kinds & Family. “Find Me in Paris,” which is produced by David Michel, Zoé Carrera Allaix and Cecile Lauritano at Cottonwood Media, will roll out on Disney Channel Latin American during the first half [...]

  • Ava DuVernay Launching Array 360 Film

    Ava DuVernay to Launch Array 360 Film Series at Los Angeles Studio

    Ava DuVernay is starting an Array 360 Film Series, aimed at bringing together filmmakers and emerging artists for six weekends from Sept. 27 to Nov. 2 in Los Angeles. The events will take place at the new Amanda Theater on the Array Creative Campus in Filipinotown. The series will include the work of filmmakers Agnès Varda, Euzhan Palcy, Barbara [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen

    Bruce Springsteen Documentary 'Western Stars' Set for Early Opening

    Bruce Springsteen documentary “Western Stars” has been set for an exclusive two-night theatrical release on Oct. 19 and 23 by Warner Bros. and Fathom Events. The showings, which will take place at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day, will also feature an exclusive look behind the scenes with Springsteen, never-before-seen archival footage and previously unreleased [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu star

    Box Office: 'Hustlers' Opens With $2.5 Million on Thursday Night

    STX’s glitzy crime caper “Hustlers” has launched solidly with $2.5 million in Thursday night previews in North America. The preview figure is significantly higher than two comparable R-rated titles — 2017’s “Girls Trip” with $1.7 million during preview shows and STX’s “Bad Moms” with $2 million. The movie — starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad