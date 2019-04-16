×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Diego Galan, a Decisive Director of Spain’s San Sebastian Festival, Dies at 72

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Seb03 - 19980917 - San Sebastian Spain : Spanish Actor Antonio Banderas (l) Arrives at the Maria Cristina Hotel Accompained by the International San Sebastian Film Festival Director Diego Galan (r) 17 September in San Sebastian Antonio Banderas Held a Press Conference in Order to Present His Newest Film 'The Mask of the Fox' Epa Photo Efe/antonio Alonso/gb/rc Spain San Sebastian.Spain Film Festival/banderas
CREDIT: Antonio Alonso/EPA/REX/Shutterst

Spanish film critic Diego Galán, a decisive, and longtime, artistic director of Spain’s San Sebastian Intl. Film Festival, died April 15 in Madrid. He was 72.

Born in Tangiers, Morocco, in 1946, Galán began from 1967 to write in Nuestro Cine with a generation of reviewers – Angel Fernández-Santos, Miguel Marías, Francesc Llinás, Vicente Molina Foix, José Luis Guarner – who would  shape film criticism in Spain for a generation.

A film critic from 1970 in Triunfo, a weekly film magazine which pushed for democracy in a country ruled until 1975 by the arcane dictator Francisco Francisco, Galán discovered one of his vocations writing and directing the TV series “Memorias del cine español” for Spanish public television TVE from 1977, as Spanish film began to be taken more seriously by a young generation of critics.

Galán would write at least 12 books from 1973, beginning with “18 españoles de la posguerra.” He played an equally vital role in a pre-video age, however, allowing Spaniards, for whatever motive, to re-see Spanish movies made under Franco, which include now acclaimed masterpieces and a vast cannon of underrated or simply forgotten filmmakers.

Related

Over 1980-85, Galán served as the lead film critic for El Pais, Spain’s most influential upscale daily newspaper, which had become a bible for left-leaning Spaniards during Spain’s 1975-82 transition from dictatorship to democracy. His journalism coincided with years of large volatility  at the San Sebastián Festival which lost its Fiapf “A” grade in 1980.

Dated late September, the festival struggled  to find a new identity in democracy which would allow it to compete with festivals of far larger budget and renown such as Venice Festival which took place just a couple of weeks before and scooped most all of the late summer world premieres.

Appointed a consultant to the San Sebastian Festival in 1985, Galán took over as artistic director in 1986, served in that role until 1989, returning in 1993-94 as a general consultant under Manuel Pérez Estremera, before becoming sole director of San Sebastian Festival from 1995 to the end of its 2000 edition.

Spanish Film Director Diego Galan Poses During the Photocall For His Movie 'Manda Huevos' That Competes in the Official Section of the San Sebastian International Film Festival in San Sebastian Spain 16 September 2016 the 64th Edition of the Film Festival Runs From 16 to 24 September Spain San SebastianSpain Cinema - Sep 2016
CREDIT: Javier Etxezarreta/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Affable, conciliatory, commanding the support of Spain’s critical establishment and key producers from Spain and Latin America who gave the festival significant world premieres, and sensitive to the multiple demands placed on the San Sebastian Festival, with Perez Estremera Galán navigated San Sebastian’s transformation into the most important film event in the Spanish-speaking world, which allowed it to retain a global importance.

At the same time, to slake San Sebastian town’s huge thirst for stars, Galán launched the Premio Donostia career achievement award in 1986, bringing Gregory Peck to San Sebastián, Glen Ford the next year. Its high point in terms of historic Hollywood icons was the visit in 1989 of Betty Davis, who lapped up the adulation of the crowds who flocked to the Maria Cristina Hotel to salute her, and proved as fearsome in person and at a press conference as was her legend. She died two days after leaving San Sebastián in a hospital in Paris.

Coverting San Sebastián’s Velodrome  into a big screen cinema for films at the festival, after putting through an orderly transition of power to Mikel Olaciregui for San Sebastian’s 2001 edition, Galán returned to his other love. He directed showcases of Spanish cinema for TVE, such as 1992’s “Queridos cómicos,” wrote copiously about the San Sebastián Festival, such as in the book “Jack Lemmon Nunca Cenó Aquí,” and directed two documentaries linking telling excerpts from Spanish films, 2012’s “Con la data quebrada,” selected for the Cannes Festival, exposing the arrant sexism of much Spanish cinema under Franco, and a 2016 follow-up, “Manda Huevos,” nailing its machismo. The titles capture Galán’s hallmark sense of humor, a prerequisite of any director of the San Sebastian Festival, but especially in its 1980s and early 1990s.

Ss02-19980508-san Sebastian Spain: Diego Galan the International Film Festival of San Sebastian½s Manager During a Media Conference in San Sebastian 08 May 1998 Presents the Poster For the Next Edition of the Festival Which Will Be Celebrated From 17th - 26th September Epa Photo Efe/antonio Alonso/bg/kr Spain San SebastianSpain - Film Festival/galan
CREDIT: Antonio Alonso/EPA/REX/Shutterst

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • Seb03 - 19980917 - San Sebastian

    Diego Galan, a Decisive Director of Spain’s San Sebastian Festival, Dies at 72

    Spanish film critic Diego Galán, a decisive, and longtime, artistic director of Spain’s San Sebastian Intl. Film Festival, died April 15 in Madrid. He was 72. Born in Tangiers, Morocco, in 1946, Galán began from 1967 to write in Nuestro Cine with a generation of reviewers – Angel Fernández-Santos, Miguel Marías, Francesc Llinás, Vicente Molina [...]

  • Monster Hunt Base FX China

    Hong Kong Film Industry Wins Greater Access to China Market

    The Hong Kong film industry will be given greater access to the $9 billion mainland Chinese movie market following a relaxation of rules that had kept Hong Kong films and film makers on a separate footing. The territory which returned to China in 1997 after 150 years of British colonial rule, saw its film industry [...]

  • Guava Island

    'Guava Island' Explained: Understanding Donald Glover and Rihanna's Surprise Film

    Donald Glover continues to grow and impress as an artist, adding the short film “Guava Island” to his already impressive resume of Grammy-winning music as Childish Gambino and his Emmy-winning show “Atlanta.” The 55-minute movie seemingly came out of nowhere. In early April, Spotify began running ads for “Guava Island” and created a hidden playlist [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    DGA Won't Tell Writer-Directors to Fire Their Agents

    The Directors Guild of America will not tell hyphenate members — those belong to both the DGA and Writers Guild of America — to fire their agents. A rep for the DGA responded Monday to Variety‘s request for comment on the issue. The WGA had told members on April 12 to fire their agents if [...]

  • Sandy Climan

    Sandy Climan Joins Lazard as Senior Advisor

    Lazard Ltd has named longtime Hollywood player Sanford R. (Sandy) Climan as a senior financial advisor, Variety has learned exclusively. Based in Los Angeles, he will serve as an advisor to Lazard’s Global Telecommunications, Media and Technology Group. Climan has more than 35 years of experience in senior management in the media and entertainment industry, [...]

  • Lesley Manville Kayli Carter

    Lesley Manville, Kayli Carter Join Kevin Costner Drama 'Let Him Go'

    Lesley Manville, Kayli Carter, Jeffrey Donovan and Will Brittain are set to join the cast of “Let Him Go,” a suspense thriller starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane. Focus Features has tapped Thomas Bezucha (“The Family Stone”) is set to direct from his own screenplay, based on Larry Watson’s novel of the same name. Paula [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad