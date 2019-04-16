Danny Boyle Boards Alan McGee Biopic ‘Creation Stories’

Danny Boyle has come on board rock music biopic “Creation Stories,” about music mogul Alan McGee, as exec producer. Rupert Everett, Suki Waterhouse and Jason Flemyng have joined the cast of the film, which is being sold by Metro International.

Irvine Welsh, who wrote the novel that was adapted as Boyle’s movie “Trainspotting,” and Dean Cavanagh wrote the screenplay, based on McGee’s autobiography, “The Creation Records Story: Riots, Raves and Running a Label.” Ewen Bremner, who was Spud in “Trainspotting,” plays McGee.

The pic tells the story of McGee and his record label, Creation Records, which launched bands such as Oasis, Primal Scream and The Jesus & Mary Chain.

Nick Moran, who appeared as an actor in “Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and directed “Telstar: The Story of Joe Meek” and “The Kid,” helms. The film, which shoots in late May in London, is being produced by casting director Dan Hubbard.

“It’s a story of relentless ambition, mental torment, drugs, bankruptcy, unfathomable wealth, courting politicians and of how one written-off young Glaswegian upstart rose to irrevocably change the face of British culture,” according to the film’s production company, Burning Wheel Productions.