Denis O’Hare Joins Jeffrey Dean Morgan in ‘The Postcard Killings’

Denis O'Hare
CREDIT: imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock

Oscar-winner Danis Tanovic’s chilling crime story “The Postcard Killings” has rounded out its cast with the addition of “American Horror Story’s” Denis O’Hare, “A Very English Scandal’s” Naomi Battrick and “The Spanish Princess’s” Ruairi O’Connor as shooting gets underway in London.

The movie, based on the James Patterson and Liza Marklund bestseller, stars “The Walking Dead’s” Jeffrey Dean Morgan and “Wonder Woman’s” Connie Nielsen, and features Cush Jumbo. The production will also shoot in Norway and Sweden.

The pic follows Jacob Kanon (Morgan), a hardened New York detective, in search of the person responsible for the murder of his only daughter. Across Europe, newlywed couples are being targeted in a string of bizarre homicides that leave the young victims’ bodies looking like copies of great works of art.

Tanovic’s first feature film, “No Man’s Land,” won the 2002 Oscar for best foreign-language film, best screenplay at Cannes in 2001 and best foreign film at the 2001 Golden Globes. His latest film, “Death in Sarajevo,” won the Grand Jury prize at the 66th Berlin Film Festival.

The film will be produced by Good Films’ Miriam Segal alongside Paul Brennan, Peter Calvin Nelson and Leopoldo Gout.

The film’s cast also includes Sallie Harmsen, Eva Röse and Joachim Król. Cinematography is by Salvatore Totino.

  Denis O'Hare Joins Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 'The Postcard Killings'

