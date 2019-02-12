×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz Talks Industry Change, Netflix, Future of Film, TV

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Constantin Film AG, Feilitzschstrase 6, Muenchen. 21.01.2009Im Bild: Martin Moszkowicz (geb. 1958), Vorstand Film und Fernsehen© Martin Hangen
CREDIT: Martin Hangen

Constantin CEO Martin Moszkowicz called the fast and far-reaching changes sweeping across the film and TV industries an “El Dorado” for producers, as increasing competition from new and established players creates soaring demand for fresh content.

“There’s going to be more competition from the buyers’ side. There’s going to be more product needed,” he said. “In today’s environment, there are plenty of opportunities. I’ve never seen so many opportunities in our business.”

Moszkowicz spoke Monday at the Ritz-Carlton in Berlin, where he appeared in conversation with Cattleya co-CEO Marco Chimenz at a European Producers Club event to discuss the future of film and TV production.

While reflecting on how the landscape of film sales and distribution has changed dramatically in recent years, with the business model of pre-sales across different territories “very much under pressure, if at all existing these days,” the Constantin topper said that the producers who succeed in a rapidly changing environment will be those who learn to adapt.

“One has to stay very flexible. I think that’s the core…to the Constantin business model,” he said. “We always remained very flexible. We were never a big aircraft carrier. We were always a small speed boat.”

Related

He continued: “You have to remain vigilant, and you have to remain alert, and do deals that are profitable, so that you don’t give away all your rights. We want to keep rights to what we’re doing, no matter what. I don’t say that this is always the case, but this is our goal. We’re not producers for hire, we don’t work for a fee. We would like to keep some upside. Having said that, you have to negotiate that, and it’s always hard.”

The producer behind such Netflix titles as the supernatural series “Shadowhunters” and the thriller “Polar,” a big recent hit for the streaming service, also weighed in on the streamer’s impact on the industry, admitting that he was puzzled by the skepticism many players have for the company, while noting that last year Constantin sold more to Netflix than to all the German broadcasters combined. “This is an outstanding enrichment of our business,” he said. “It’s a new platform and a new distribution model.”

He continued: “Most of the local series that are made for Netflix out of Germany, they wouldn’t have been made for a public broadcaster or for a private broadcaster. It’s additional work for producers, for actors, for directors. I don’t know where the negative impact comes from. There’s always a negative connotation when you discuss Netflix, or Amazon, or so on….I must say I can’t really see that. I think it’s an opportunity.”

As competition heats up with the entry of new streaming platforms like Disney Plus, and the upcoming OTT initiatives from the likes of NBC Universal and WarnerMedia, Moszkowicz said producers will have more leverage than ever before.

“I’ve never had that. It used to be five studios. And now it’s over 90 different places for various products,” he said. “I think it’s a huge opportunity, and I can only say to producers: grab it. If you don’t do it, somebody else is going to do it.”

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • 'Green Book' Soundtrack Passes 1 Million

    'Green Book' Soundtrack Passes 1 Million Streams

    The official soundtrack to “Green Book” has surpassed one million streams on global music streaming platforms. The motion picture starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali is up for five Academy Awards this season, including best picture, lead actor, supporting actor, original screenplay and film editing. This milestone marks Milan Records’ highest streamed jazz soundtrack to [...]

  • Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman

    Carey Mulligan's Thriller 'Promising Young Woman' Backed by Focus

    Focus Features has come on board with FilmNation Entertainment to begin production on Carey Mulligan’s thriller “Promising Young Woman.” The thriller marks the feature directorial debut of Emerald Fennell, who will both direct and write the film’s screenplay. Fennell will produce along with Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment and Ben [...]

  • 'Patrick' Review

    Film Review: 'Patrick'

    There’s no denying that “Patrick” is absolutely adorable. When a story revolves around a four-legged furry friend — a squishy, huggable pug, at that — that much is to be expected. However, what makes director Mandie Fletcher’s canine-centered romantic comedy work is its ability to engage in between the oh-so-cute closeups of the bug-eyed pup. [...]

  • Apollo Theater Documentary Selected as Tribeca

    Apollo Theater Documentary Selected as Tribeca Festival Opener

    The Tribeca Film Festival will open its 18th edition with the world premiere of the HBO Documentary Film “The Apollo,” directed by Roger Ross Williams. The film will debut at the iconic theater in Manhattan on April 24. It includes archival footage, music, comedy and dance performances, and interviews with Patti LaBelle, Pharrell Williams, Smokey [...]

  • Nadav Lapid On Breaking From The

    Nadav Lapid Probes Israeli Identity in Autobiographical ‘Synonyms'

    BERLIN — Israeli director Nadav Lapid drew deeply on his own experiences as a young expatriate 20 years ago for his latest feature “Synonyms,” which world premiered Wednesday in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. With the story of a man who arrives in Paris determined to leave his nation and his identity behind, Lapid [...]

  • Tigerland review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Tigerland'

    A century ago, 100,000 tigers existed in the wild; now just about 4% remain. The threat of extinction of the species — one that historically has fascinated mankind — is always present in “Tigerland,” which finds “Born into Brothels” director Ross Kauffman looking at preservation efforts in Russia and India, two of the big cats’ primary remaining [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad