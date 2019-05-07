×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Colin Firth to Star in John Madden’s World War II Drama ‘Operation Mincemeat’

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Colin Firth
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Colin Firth, an Oscar winner with “The King’s Speech,” is to star in “Operation Mincemeat,” a true story of World War II counterespionage that will be directed by John Madden, an Oscar nominee with “Shakespeare in Love.”

Emmy-nominated Michelle Ashford (“Masters of Sex,” “The Pacific,” “John Adams”) has written the screenplay, based on the Ben Macintyre book of the same name. The film will go into pre-production later this year.

The story takes place in 1943, as the Allies prepare to launch an all-out assault on Nazi-held Europe. They face a seemingly impossible task – to protect a massive invasion force from entrenched German firepower and avert a potential massacre. Two intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley, dream up an inspired disinformation strategy, centered on the corpse of a dead man.

The film is a See-Saw Films and Cohen Media Group production in association with Archery Pictures, being produced by Charles S. Cohen, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Kris Thykier.

Related

FilmNation Entertainment, alongside See-Saw’s in-house sales arm, Cross City Films, will be launching international sales at Cannes, with CAA Media Finance co-repping U.S. rights.

Madden said: “In the context of World War II narratives, the story of Operation Mincemeat is unique – a bizarre and seductive cinematic blend of high-level espionage and ingenious fiction, where the stakes could hardly be higher.

“Michelle Ashford’s script fuses multiple strands and moods: tense, romantic, thrilling, unexpectedly funny, and endlessly surprising. It tells a richly human story of the soldiers we seldom see, who fight a different kind of war in shadows and deception, haunted by the knowledge that certainty and guarantee of success are nowhere to be found.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Film

  • Colin Firth

    Colin Firth to Star in John Madden’s World War II Drama ‘Operation Mincemeat’

    Colin Firth, an Oscar winner with “The King’s Speech,” is to star in “Operation Mincemeat,” a true story of World War II counterespionage that will be directed by John Madden, an Oscar nominee with “Shakespeare in Love.” Emmy-nominated Michelle Ashford (“Masters of Sex,” “The Pacific,” “John Adams”) has written the screenplay, based on the Ben [...]

  • Liam Neeson

    Lionsgate U.K. Acquires Comedy 'Made in Italy,' Starring Liam Neeson

    Lionsgate U.K. has acquired U.K. rights to comedy “Made in Italy,” starring Liam Neeson. Lindsay Duncan, who starred in “Le Week-End,” and Valeria Bilello have joined the cast, which includes Micheál Richardson. HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales. The film, James D’Arcy’s feature directorial debut, is set in Tuscany. It centers on bohemian London artist [...]

  • I Want My MTV

    Tribeca Film Review: 'I Want My MTV'

    The first thing you want from a history of MTV is to get dunked in the hot-but-cool nostalgia of it, and the fast, fleet documentary “I Want My MTV” delivers those 1980s goods about as good as you can get. Here’s “Video Killed the Radio Star,” the novelty single by the Buggles that launched the [...]

  • Game-of-Thrones-Starbucks-Coffee-Cup

    A Starbucks Cup in 'Game of Thrones' and Other Anachronisms in Movies and TV

    Medieval party drinks consist of wine, mead, and pumpkin spice latte? Astute viewers of last night’s “Game of Thrones” episode may have noticed that a stray Starbucks coffee cup wandered on set and wound up right in front of Daenerys Targaryen. We’ve suspended our disbelief for giant’s milk, but Starbucks coffee might be a bridge [...]

  • Evangeline Lilly arrives at the premiere

    Film News Roundup: Evangeline Lilly, Ike Barinholtz Starring in 'Happy Life' Comedy

    In today’s film news roundup, Evangeline Lilly, Ike Barinholtz and Mike Manning get acting jobs, “Easy Rider” returns and Gravitas buys “Chasing Molly.” CASTINGS Evangeline Lilly and Ike Barinholtz have joined the independent comedy “Happy Life” with David Stassen (“The Mindy Project”) set to write and direct his debut feature film. Stassen and Barinholtz are [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    New Judge Assigned to Writers Guild Suit Against Big Four Agencies

    Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig D. Karlan has been assigned to handle the Writers Guild of America’s lawsuit against Hollywood’s four major talent agencies. Karlan was appointed Monday. The WGA, using its only preemptory challenge, removed Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Marc Gross on May 3 after Gross refused to voluntarily recuse himself from [...]

  • Angels in the Sky

    Cannes: Israeli War Story 'Angels in the Sky' Bought by Mark Damon (EXCLUSIVE)

    Producer Mark Damon, whose credits include “2 Guns” and “Lone Survivor,” has bought the film and television rights for Israeli war story “Angels in The Sky” in a pre-Cannes Film Festival deal. Damon, the co-head of DCR Finance Fund and Foresight Unlimited, will executive produce with DCR Finance Fund as primary financial backer. Damon will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad