×

Cineflix Acquires Global Rights to Israel-Iran Spy thriller ‘Tehran’

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Cineflix

Cineflix Rights has acquired exclusive global distribution rights to “Tehran,” the Israel-Iran espionage thriller created by Moshe Zonder (“Fauda”), Dana Eden (“Mother’s Day”) and Maor Kohn.

“Tehran” follows the story Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent who travels to the Iranian capital, where she was born and raised, to undertake her very first mission, disabling an Iranian nuclear reactor. When the Mossad mission fails, Tamar goes rogue in Tehran as she rediscovers her Iranian roots and becomes romantically entwined with a pro-democracy activist.

Zonder said that “through (this young woman’s) journey and the unfolding drama around her, ‘Tehran ‘aims to shed new light on the Israeli-Iranian conflict, and take on universal struggles around immigration, identity and patriotism, to examine whether it is possible to become free from these restraints.”

The series is directed by Daniel Syrkin (“The Gordin Cell”) and produced by Donna Productions and Shula Spiegel Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions for Israeli public broadcaster KAN. “Tehran” is executive produced by Alon Aranya, whose credits include “Hostages” and upcoming Showtime series “Your Honor,” along with Spiegel and Eden.

“’Tehran’ has all the characteristics of the globally successful dramas which have come out of Israel in the past few years,” said Julien Leroux, SVP of global scripted co-productions at Cineflix Media.

Leroux, who brokered the deal, said “the series’ compelling plot and breathtaking action draws in an audience with its high-stakes twists and turns, but also provokes them to question where loyalties lie.”

Aranya, who brokered the deal with Cineflix, described “Tehran” as “not only a powerful drama series but also an insightful and relevant story for viewers around the world.” “The show will be the first of several premium international dramas Paper Plane Productions is currently working on with US and European partners,” added Aranya.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Film

  • Roger Garcia

    Roger Garcia Joins China's Hainan Film Festival as Artistic Director

    Film industry veteran, Roger Garcia has been appointed as artistic director of the Hainan Island International Film Festival in China. The festival will be held in Sanya, capital of Hainan, a province in southern China that is touted as a tropical tourism destination. For several years, Garcia held a similar post at the Hong Kong [...]

  • Nova Lituania

    Karlovy Vary Review: 'Nova Lituania'

    In the late 1930s, prior to emigrating to the United States, Lithuanian geographer Kazys Pakstas proposed a radical solution to what he saw as the inevitable eradication of the nation through its assimilation into the German and Russian spheres of influence: The purchase and annexation of a large tract of land on the African or [...]

  • Mark Damon, CEO & Chairman, Foresight

    Film News Roundup: Mark Damon's DCR Finance Receives $25 Million Investment

    In today’s film news roundup, Mark Damon receives an investment from Cinevideotech, Hollywood publicists set their awards show, Rob Zombie’s “3 From Hell” and a 9/11 documentary “You Are Here” get release dates.  INVESTMENT Mark Damon’s DCR Finance Corp., co-headed with financer Adi Cohen and producer Jordi Rediu, has received a $25 million investment from [...]

  • Lady Gaga, Adele, Annie Lennox Invited

    Lady Gaga, Annie Lennox, Adele Invited to Join Motion Picture Academy

    Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Annie Lennox and Adele are among the 28 composers, songwriters and music editors invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year. The three multiplatinum pop stars are probably the best-known of this year’s crop. Gaga won for “A Star Is Born,” Adele for “Skyfall,” and Lennox [...]

  • Sam Claflin'The Nightingale' premiere, 75th Venice

    Sam Claflin Joins Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes'

    Sam Claflin has signed on to join the cast of Millie Bobby Brown’s detective mystery “Enola Holmes.” The cast includes Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw and Adeel Akhtar. Directed by Harry Bradbeer, the film is based on Nancy Springer’s book series, “The Enola Holmes Mysteries.” The script was written by Jack Thorne. Legendary [...]

  • 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Cast Visits

    'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Cast Visits Children's Hospital in Los Angeles

    A few of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes paid a visit to the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal signed autographs, took selfies and hung out with patients on Thursday. The surprise visit came after an exclusive screening of the Marvel film followed by a Q&A with [...]

  • Box Office: Spider Man Far From

    Can 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Rescue Lagging Summer Box Office?

    After a spell of underperforming sequels, Tom Holland’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is swinging by to hopefully salvage the box office. “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” from Sony’s arsenal of Marvel characters, should prove an exception to a summer otherwise plagued with a contagious case of franchise fatigue. Overall, the domestic box office is pacing almost 10% [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad