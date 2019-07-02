Cineflix Acquires Global Rights to Israel-Iran Spy thriller ‘Tehran’

Cineflix Rights has acquired exclusive global distribution rights to “Tehran,” the Israel-Iran espionage thriller created by Moshe Zonder (“Fauda”), Dana Eden (“Mother’s Day”) and Maor Kohn.

“Tehran” follows the story Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent who travels to the Iranian capital, where she was born and raised, to undertake her very first mission, disabling an Iranian nuclear reactor. When the Mossad mission fails, Tamar goes rogue in Tehran as she rediscovers her Iranian roots and becomes romantically entwined with a pro-democracy activist.

Zonder said that “through (this young woman’s) journey and the unfolding drama around her, ‘Tehran ‘aims to shed new light on the Israeli-Iranian conflict, and take on universal struggles around immigration, identity and patriotism, to examine whether it is possible to become free from these restraints.”

The series is directed by Daniel Syrkin (“The Gordin Cell”) and produced by Donna Productions and Shula Spiegel Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions for Israeli public broadcaster KAN. “Tehran” is executive produced by Alon Aranya, whose credits include “Hostages” and upcoming Showtime series “Your Honor,” along with Spiegel and Eden.

“’Tehran’ has all the characteristics of the globally successful dramas which have come out of Israel in the past few years,” said Julien Leroux, SVP of global scripted co-productions at Cineflix Media.

Leroux, who brokered the deal, said “the series’ compelling plot and breathtaking action draws in an audience with its high-stakes twists and turns, but also provokes them to question where loyalties lie.”

Aranya, who brokered the deal with Cineflix, described “Tehran” as “not only a powerful drama series but also an insightful and relevant story for viewers around the world.” “The show will be the first of several premium international dramas Paper Plane Productions is currently working on with US and European partners,” added Aranya.