Christophe Ruggia Ousted From French Directors’ Guild After Sexual Harassment Accusations

Less than a day after being accused of having sexually harassed French actress Adele Haenel from the age of 12, the French filmmaker Christophe Ruggia was removed from the French directors guild (Societé des Realisateurs de Films).

The firing of Ruggia from the Societé des Realisateurs de Films (SRF) follows the publication of a thorough investigative article in the French website Mediapart in which Haenel explains how Ruggia, who directed her in her first film, the 2002 drama “The Devils” (“Les diables”), exerted control over her and repeatedly made sexual advances toward her from the age of 12 to 15.

“The SRF is giving its full support, its admiration and recognition to Adele Haenel who had the bravery to express herself after all these years of silence. We wish to tell her that we trust her and are taking note of (her testimony) immediately, without sparing our own responsibility and without avoiding to question ourselves collectively.”

The org said the “vast majority of members within the administration board knew nothing about this story; some new the controlling dynamic from the past and no one knew the sexual aspect of this case.”

The SFR, whose members include Jacques Audiard, Rebecca Zlotowski, Catherine Corsini, Bertrand Bonello and Celine Sciamma, also said that it will strive to “understand and shed light on the mechanism of impunity” in line with what Adele Haenel aimed to do through her testimony.

Ruggia has denied the allegations, calling them defamatory. In a statement to Mediapart, he said that he and Haenel had enjoyed a “professional and affectionate” relationship. Variety has asked Ruggia’s representatives for comment.

Haenel, who is now 30 and has become one of France’s most successful actresses with two Cesar awards under her belt, told Mediapart that she nearly quit acting after being abused by Ruggia. She returned after a long break in Celine Sciamma’s “Water Lilies” (“Naissance des pieuvres”) which marked her second film.

Haenel most recently headlined Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” The critically acclaimed film won the screenwriting prize at Cannes this year.

The SRF has been actively promoting gender parity in the industry through the involvement of some its members, including Sciamma, Zlotowski and Audiard, in the 50/50 for 2020 movement.

