×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Charades Boards Alberto Vázquez’s Ambitious ‘Unicorn Wars’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By and

Rolling off Cannes Directors’ Fortnight hit “I Lost My Body,” Charades has boarded another artful animated film, “Unicorn Wars,” Alberto Vázquez’s solo follow-up to “Birdboy: the Forgotten Children.”

“Unicorn Wars” tracks two brother teddy bear soldiers, Azulín, who yearn for unicorn blood to be beautiful for ever; and Gordi, who just wants to be accepted and liked. Their mission sparks total war, leading to the arrival of the most terrible of demons: Man.

Drawn in expressive and increasingly dark charcoal strokes, “Unicorn Wars” chronicles a brutal and resonant ancestral struggle between teddy bears and unicorns in a magical forest.

Mixing humor, drama and myth, the war fantasy is produced by France’s Autour de Minuit, Borderline Films, Autour de Minuit’s new Angoulême studios, Spain’s Abano Producións, and Uniko, Belgium’s Panique run by Vincent Tavier, whose co-production credits include “A Town Called Panic,” and “Ernest & Celestine.”

Related

“Unicorn Wars” was presented by Vázquez at last year’s Cartoon Movie forum where it drew large applause.

“Despite being quite a new company, Charades is managed by partners with large and complementary professional experience. In just two years, it has built up an incredible reputation, with a hugely impressive lineup, seen above all this year at Berlin and Cannes,” said Autour de Minuit’s Nicolas Schmerkin.

“The fact that Charades is positioning itself as a specialist seller of adult animation projects makes it as ideal partner, and will help us complete financing more easily,” added Schmerkin.

Charades’s co-founder Yohann Comte said “‘Unicorn Wars’ was “highly cinematic, multi-layered and quite crazy in a way that can appeal to adult audiences as does ‘I Lost My Body.” The executive, whose company is also behind the Oscar-nominated film “Mirai,” added that “I Lost My Body” is one of the fist non-political animated films aimed at adult audiences.

Vázquez’s previous animated film “Birdboy: the Forgotten Children” was picked up by Gkids for the U.S.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More Film

  • Charades Boards Alberto Vázquez's Ambitious Animated

    Charades Boards Alberto Vázquez's Ambitious 'Unicorn Wars' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rolling off Cannes Directors’ Fortnight hit “I Lost My Body,” Charades has boarded another artful animated film, “Unicorn Wars,” Alberto Vázquez’s solo follow-up to “Birdboy: the Forgotten Children.” “Unicorn Wars” tracks two brother teddy bear soldiers, Azulín, who yearn for unicorn blood to be beautiful for ever; and Gordi, who just wants to be accepted [...]

  • Andy Vajna Remembered

    Hungary's Film Business Grapples With Life After Late Producer Andy Vajna

    When the producers of Lionsgate’s “The Spy Who Dumped Me” were struggling to get a permit for a key location on the streets of Budapest several years ago, they knew exactly where to turn. “I called Andy,” says Adam Goodman, whose Mid Atlantic Films serviced the shoot. “I said, ‘Look, we need your help.’” Goodman [...]

  • Two-Little-Birds

    Autour de Minuit Boards ‘Two Little Birds,’ the First La Liga Winner (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nicolas Schmerkin’s Paris-based Autour de Minuit has boarded Alfredo Soderguit and Alejo Schettini’s “Two Little Birds” (“Dos pajaritos”), the first winner of La Liga contest, an award created by Argentina’s Animation!, Spain’s Quirino Awards and Mexico’s Pixelatl Festival, three major events in Ibero-American animation. The project will be pitched at the upcoming Annecy Intl. Animation [...]

  • DF-04714_R2 - Jennifer Lawrence stars as

    Rome's First Imax Screen Launches With 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

    UCI Cinemas inaugurated Rome’s first Imax theater with the local premiere Wednesday of “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” in Imax 3D, filling an exhibition gap that had seen the Italian capital lag behind Milan, Florence and Naples and also other major European cities. Cosplayers impersonating the film’s characters such as Mystique, Cyclops, Beast and Storm strutted down [...]

  • samsam

    Studiocanal Sets Folivari’s ‘Samsam’ for Distribution Over Half the World (EXCLUSIVE)

    Suggesting once more that audiences are underserved by high-quality independent animation, Studiocanal has closed multiple major territories to “Samsam,” the latest movie from Folivari, headed by Didier Brunner whose producer credits include the Academy Award nominated “The Old Lady and the Pidgeons,” “The Triplets of Belleville,” “The Secret of Kells” and “Ernest & Celestine.” A [...]

  • Ad Astra Brad Pitt

    'Ad Astra' Trailer Sees Brad Pitt Embark on an Interstellar Mission

    Brad Pitt is launching into the stratosphere in the first trailer for “Ad Astra.” The dazzling sci-fi drama stars Pitt as an astronaut who travels on an interstellar mission to search for his missing father. The new footage begins with Pitt’s character, Roy McBride, praising his father, who never returned from a voyage to search [...]

  • Trump Trade War Starts to Threaten

    Trump Trade War Starts to Threaten Hollywood's Business in China (EXCLUSIVE)

    China has started putting the brakes on the entry of some U.S. content in apparent retaliation against Washington’s escalation of its trade war with Beijing, multiple sources tell Variety. Chinese film officials have told some local buyers to steer clear of U.S. movies. One Chinese distributor says he was advised by various platforms not to submit [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad