Catalan Production Highlights

4X4

(Television Abierta, Mediapro)

A Cannes Market screener, the solo feature debut from Mariano Cohn concerns a thief who breaks into a high-end 4×4, not realizing it’s a trap. Big fest potential. Sales: Latido Films

COURAGE

(Magoproducción, Apapacho Films)

Pitching at Los Cabos Goes to Cannes, this Mexico-Catalonia co-production directed by Rubén Rojo Aura is about an aged actress coping with the return of her alcoholic son.

DUO

(Polar Star Films, Manufactura de Películas, Paraíso Pensilvania)

The sophomore feature from Meritxell Colell is co-produced by Chile, France, Argentina and Spain. Pitching at Málaga Goes to Cannes, the film tracks a cross-border van trip of a contemporary dance couple between Argentina, Chile and Bolivia.

THE GIRLS

(Inicia Films, BTeam Prods)

From the producers of Carla Simón’s “Summer 1993,” Pilar Palomero’s debut tells the story of a 12-year-old girl educated in a small-town convent who questions its established values. Sales: Film Factory

JE TE TIENS

(Advanced Music)

Directed by Sergio Caballero, Barcelona’s Sónar Intl. Festival of Advanced Music and New Media Art co-director, this short is competing in Directors’ Fortnight. During a road trip, a mother tries to persuade her daughter not to commit suicide.

LIBERTAD

(Lastor Media , Avalon, Snowglobe)

Long-awaited directorial debut from screenwriter Clara Roquet about a privileged teen girl who comes of age under the influence of the wild daughter of the family’s Colombian maid. Sales: Playtime

LIBERTE

(Andergraun Films, Rosa Filmes, Idéale Audience, Lupa Film)

Playing Un Certain Regard, Albert Serra’s film is an exploration of the limits of liberty, set in 1774 as three libertines flee France to pursue amoral desires.

Sales: Films Boutique

LITUS

(A Contracorriente Films/Álamo Producciones)

Litus’ death unearths deep secrets and dormant feelings among his closest friends in a relationship dramedy from Dani de la Orden (“Barcelona Christmas Night”).

Sales: Latido

LOVE ME NOT

(Luis Miñarro, Piano)

Miñarro allies with Mexican producer Julio Chavezmontes to direct this spirited take on gender and sexual politics, set in an imaginary military camp in 2006 Iraq.

Sales: Reel Suspects

MADRE

(Arcadia Motion Pictures,

Amalur Pictures AIE, Malvalanda, Caballo Films)

Feature follow-up to last year’s Oscar-nominated short of the same name. Rodrigo Sorogoyen, recent winner of the Goya Award for directing and screenwriting, directs. Sales: Le Pacte

LA MAMI

(Gadea Productions, Cacerola Films)

A Mexico-Spain co-production from first-time director Laura Herrero, this documentary depicts Mami, the women’s changing room caretaker of the legendary Barba Azul (Bluebeard) Cabaret in Mexico.

SINJAR

(KaBoGa)

Chosen for Cannes’ Atelier, this ambitious third feature from Anna Bofarull is a study of three women and armed conflict.

SIX ORDINARY DAYS

(Distinto Films)

This humorous documentary captures the dynamics of a makeshift bricklayers gang. Neus Ballús’ third feature.

STAFF ONLY

(El Kinògraf, Ikiru, Les Films Hatari)

Ballús also directs this culture-clash drama, starring Sergi López, about a 17-year-old Spanish girl who falls in love with a Senegal tourist photographer.

Sales: Film Factory

TAXI TO TREASURE ROCK

(Atresmedia Cine, La Terraza Films, Ikiru Films, AZ Films)

Argentine writer-director Alejo Flah offers this crowd-pleasing comedy about a cab driver, an ex-con and a bride teaming to discover lost gold in Gibraltar. Sales: Film Factory

THE PARAMEDIC

(Zabriskie Films)

Cannes 2019 Producer on the Move Carles Torras is set to direct this thriller about a paramedic who, following an accident, is left using a wheelchair. He decides to get even with those who — in his eyes— have betrayed him. Sales: Filmax