AFM: Caroline Link’s ‘When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit’ Seals Early Deals (EXCLUSIVE)

“When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit,” directed by Caroline Link, an Oscar-winner with “Nowhere in Africa,” has attracted several presales ahead of its market premiere at AFM. The film’s sales agent, Beta Cinema, has also revealed a host of deals on other titles.

“Pink Rabbit,” an adaptation of the memoir of author and illustrator Judith Kerr — best-known for “The Tiger Who Came to Tea” — about her family’s flight from Germany as the Nazis rose to power, will have a wide release in Germany via Warner Bros. Sales agent Beta Cinema has pre-sold the film to Rai Cinema/01 (Italy), A Contracorriente (Spain), Huanxi Media Group (China), Moviecloud (Taiwan) and Blitz (former Yugoslavia).

Also on Beta’s slate is “Lara,” by Jan-Ole Gerster (“A Coffee in Berlin”), which piqued distributors’ interest following its premiere at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, where it won the Special Prize of the Jury and best actress for Corinna Harfouch. Deals have been closed for France (KMBO), Spain (Alfa Pictures), Benelux (Cherry Pickers), Norway (Fidalgo), Turkey (Filmarti), Korea (Sycomad), Taiwan (Mirror Stage) and the former Yugoslavia (Discovery). Offers from China and Israel are in negotiation.

Beta’s Uberto Pasolini drama “Nowhere Special,” starring James Norton, is the true story of a 35-year-old father who tries to find the right adoptive family for his 4-year-old son after he learns he has only a few months to live. Pic has been secured by Rai Cinema for Italy and PIFFL Media for Germany. Both were distribution partners on Pasolini’s “Still Life,” which Beta also sold. Pasolini, who was Oscar- nominated as the producer of “The Full Monty,” won best director for “Still Life” when it screened in Venice’s Horizons section.

Beta also brings Nora Fingscheidt’s “System Crasher,” Germany’s submission for the international film Oscar race and a B.O. hit at home, to AFM to close some remaining territories. A U.S. deal is to be announced soon, adding to the extensive list of previously agreed deals that include Ad Vitam (France), DDDream (China), 606 Distribution (U.K.), Cinemien (Benelux), Mer Films (Norway), B-Plan Distribution (Finland), Mozinet (Hungary), Aurora Films (Poland), Bad Unicorn (Romania), Film Europe (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Discovery (former Yugoslavia), Filmarti (Turkey), Cineworx (Switzerland) and Cine Colombia (Colombia).

Also receiving its market premiere at AFM is Beta’s “The Space Between the Lines,” a romantic comedy from the producers of Oscar-nominated “Toni Erdmann.” The film, directed by Vanessa Jopp, is based on the international bestseller, and stars Alexander Fehling (“Labyrinth of Lies”), Nora Tschirner (“Text for You”) and Ulrich Thomsen (“Festen”). It was released in Germany by Sony, and has earned $5 million at the box office so far. The original soundtrack is from Oscar-nominee Hauschka (“Lion,” “Adrift,” “Hotel Mumbai”).