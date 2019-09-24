×
Cannes Competition Title ‘The Traitor’ by Marco Bellocchio Is Italy’s Oscar Contender

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Marco Bellocchio’s Cannes competition entry “The Traitor,” which follows the first high-ranking member of Cosa Nostra to break the Sicilian Mafia’s oath of silence, is Italy’s candidate for the foreign-language Oscar.

The drama, which Sony Pictures Classics will release in the U.S., was selected out of a roster of five titles by a committee convened by the Italian motion picture association, ANICA.

The other top contender was Pietro Marcello’s “Martin Eden,” which recently won prizes in Venice and Toronto and has been acquired for the U.S. by Kino Lorber.

In “The Traitor,” Pierfrancesco Favino stars as Tommaso Buscetta, who in 1984 decided to start cooperating with Italian and, later, American prosecutors after a war within Cosa Nostra caused the killing of members of his family. He turned against the Corleonesi faction in the first major betrayal within Cosa Nostra’s senior ranks. Brazilian star Maria Fernanda Candido plays his third wife, Maria Cristina de Almeida Guimaraes, the daughter of an upper-crust Brazilian lawyer, who played an important part in her husband’s decision to join the witness protection program.

Budgeted at roughly $12 million, “The Traitor” is a co-production between Italy’s IBC Movie and Kavac Film with Rai Cinema, France’s Ad Vitam Production, Germany’s Match Factory Productions and Brazil’s Gullane.

More to follow.

