Cannes: Sola Sells Animation Film ‘Dreambuilders’ to Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sola Media

Sola Media has sold its animated feature “Dreambuilders” to multiple territories, including major countries such as China, South Korea and Germany.

The film centers on Minna, whose life is turned upside-down when her dad’s fiancée, Helena, and her daughter, Jenny, move in. One night, Minna enters a dream world where she finds she can manipulate Jenny’s dreams, with disastrous results.

The distributors acquiring the film include Splendid (Germany, Benelux), Muse Animation Shanghai (China), Entermode (South Korea), BIM Distribuzione (Italy), CDC Intl. (Latin America), Kino Swiat (Poland), Filmarti (Turkey), Red Cape Distribution (Israel), Acme (Baltics), Pro Films (Bulgaria), Blitz (Ex-Yugoslavia) and Muse Communication (Hong Kong/Taiwan).

Kim Hagen Jensen directs from a script by Soren Grinderslev Hansen and Kim Hagen Jensen. Nynne Selin Eidnes produces for First Lady Film. SF Film releases the film in Denmark on Feb. 6, 2020.

  • Sola Sells Animation Film 'Dreambuilders' to

    Sola Media has sold its animated feature "Dreambuilders" to multiple territories, including major countries such as China, South Korea and Germany. The film centers on Minna, whose life is turned upside-down when her dad's fiancée, Helena, and her daughter, Jenny, move in. One night, Minna enters a dream world where she finds she can manipulate

