×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Chapters for Shoot the Book

By

Ben's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Swallows of Kabul Cannes Film Festival
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

In the six years since it first arrived on the scene, the Shoot the Book pitch session has grown in breadth, scope and above all, ambition. A fixture in Cannes since 2014, Shoot the Book has also spread to festivals and markets in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Annecy, but this year will mark its most significant step forward.

While the 11 titles selected for the pitch session offer a more diverse slate than ever before, event organizers will also introduce new components such as an international rendezvous and several master classes, with the intention of turning the sessions, which run from May 20-21 in the Palais’ Salon des Ambassadeurs, into a key destination for producers and publishers alike.

“Three years ago we recognized that if we wanted to offer our event a chance at long-term success, we’d have to open it on an international scale,” says Nathalie Piaskowski, general director of the SCELF (Société Civile des Editeurs de Langue Française), one of the event’s co-chairs. “It could not be limited to France and France only.”

Related

This marked a departure from their first few years, when the sessions sought to connect French publishers with the international crowd, providing a useful icebreaker in a landscape where 95% of French literary adaptations were produced by local outlets.

In France, the two industries have always worked closely together. In the past, authors like Marguerite Duras, David Foenkinos and Frederic Beigbeder found success in both fields, and nowadays adaptations — such as Cannes Competition title “Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo,” Un Certain Regard entry “The Swallows of Kabul” and “I Lost My Body” in Critics’ Week — account for nearly a fifth of all audiovisual production. And because the two teams play so well together at home, Piaskowski and her team wanted to offer publishers a similar shot abroad.

The industry trade organization SCELF has co-run the event with the publicly funded Institut Francais, a partnership that has granted the sessions a wide global reach, and together, the organizers developed specialized pitches tailored to the interests of particular markets. While their session in Cannes primarily focus on projects ripe for feature adaptation, event organizers brought possible animation titles to Annecy, series to AFM and cross-media IP properties to Shanghai.

Meanwhile, their Cannes offering has continued to evolve. Since 2017, the selections have broadened to include select publishers from Germany, Georgia, Norway and Canada, always reflective of that year’s country of honor at the Frankfurt Book Fair. Moreover, Shoot the Book’s programing slate has also expanded; it now hosts film-financing workshops, B2B sessions and networking events alongside the pitches.

“We wanted to make [Shoot the Book in] Cannes a platform [leading the adaptation market],” says Didier Dutour of the Institut Francais. “And we wanted to strengthen that platform with professional mixers, with a firm understanding of the two industries focused on financing and contract law. We want the two industries to better understand one another.”

Last year’s B2B meeting hosted 20 French imprints, only nine of which had been invited for that morning’s pitch session — a fact that attested to the value of such meetings. And so this year, following the pitch session on May 21, the organizers will launch their most ambitious undertaking yet — a three-hour rendezvous spotlighting 40 international publishers, only half of which are French.

Structured as a marketplace, each publisher will be given a small stand and will have two projects to present, while interested parties will be able to book meetings with the featured publishers in advance. To spark producer interest, organizers sent out a catalog mid-April detailing all 40 publishers present and their two selected projects. The organizers have focused on outreach and communication, staying in contact with interested parties and remaining at their disposal for explanations and assistance.

In fact, they’ve let the attending publishers draw the crowd as well. “The [online booking] system will work both ways,” Piaskowski explains. “Producers can reach out to publishers, and those publishers can seek out specific producers. We only have three hours, so each party can make the most efficient use of their time.”

In their attempt to better include publishers from places as diverse as Switzerland, Spain and Indonesia into the ecosystem of the Cannes Market, Piaskowski and Dutour have assembled the various side events into a cohesive itinerary spread over two busy days.

“We had to present before the publishers — some who have a lot of experience with audio-visual adaptations, others who do not — the various financing routes, contractual issues, optioning practices, and walk them through various steps from optioning to development to production,” notes Dutour. “And we organized all kinds of events for May 20 doing just that.”

And sometimes they had to correct a few erroneous notions about the event itself.

“Many international publishers have an impression of Cannes that isn’t always accurate; they looked at Cannes and thought about glitter,” adds Piaskowski. “We had to show them that Cannes was more than just glitter; Cannes is also a workplace, and it’s a workplace that is open to them as well.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Litus Spanish Cinema

    Spanish Pics Hit the Croisette

    “4×4” (Television Abierta, Mediapro) First solo feature from Mariano Cohn, this is a pointed social dramedy about a thief trapped in a 4 x 4 by the car’s owner. Sales: Latido “Advantages of Traveling by Train” (Morena Films, Señor y Señora Films, Logical Pictures) Aritz Moreno’s debut feature, penned by Javier Gullón, revolves around stories [...]

  • The Swallows of Kabul Cannes Film

    New Chapters for Shoot the Book

    In the six years since it first arrived on the scene, the Shoot the Book pitch session has grown in breadth, scope and above all, ambition. A fixture in Cannes since 2014, Shoot the Book has also spread to festivals and markets in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Annecy, but this year will mark its most [...]

  • Holliday Grainger and Alia Shaukat Animals

    British New Wave Rides on Market Changes

    The U.K. production scene has been dominated by a phalanx of successful producers for many years. A fresh wave of U.K.-based producers is now also getting international attention. The producers are navigating a business that offers unparalleled opportunity, and facing fundamental challenges. With the key funders putting an emphasis on inclusion and diversity, female producers [...]

  • I Can Quit Whenever I Want

    Spain: New Ideas Light Up the Screen

    Despite even more outlets, thanks to the arrival of global streaming giants, Spanish sales agents and producers are caught in a current double-bind. Sales to Netflix are diminishing, as it drives more into original production, but bullish theatrical distribution at home and abroad remains restricted to high-profile auteurs, big-budget productions or breakout titles. In international, [...]

  • Susan Wokoma

    New Pics By Young Brits

    Variety profiles a selection of upcoming film projects by younger British producers Untitled Irish-Set Gothic Drama Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly’s next project is an as-yet-untitled gothic psychological drama. U.S. directing duo Anna Road Holmer and Saela Davis will direct the Screen Ireland-backed project. It will be set in and shot in Ireland. “Retreat” Written and directed [...]

  • The Plague Season 2 Spanish TV

    Spanish Tax Breaks Boost Production

    Spain’s big shoot business is rocking, galvanized by more regional options and incentives that are highly competitive — at least in rates. With a long tradition of hosting international productions, Spain earned larger global visibility after “Game of Thrones” filmed there from 2014 to 2018. Production services has become one of the healthiest audiovisual sectors [...]

  • La Casa de Papel Netflix

    Spain’s Biz Faces Global Forces

    Only a decade ago, Spain was on the periphery of world production, making movies that, as with Pedro Almodovar’s 2019 Cannes competition contender “Pain and Glory,” occasionally sold worldwide. Now, thanks to an OTT and digital TV revolution, Spain has become a burgeoning global production center. Take, for instance, Oriol Paulo’s drama “Durante la Tormenta” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad