Cannes: Russian Animation House Wizart, QED Intl. Ink Co-Production Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

Cannes: Russian Animation House Wizart, QED Intl. Ink Co-Production Pact

Hansel and Gretel Russian Animation
CREDIT: Courtesy of Wizart

Wizart, Russia’s leading animation producer, has inked a co-production pact with U.S. sales and finance company QED Intl.

Last month, Wizart’s “The Snow Queen: Fire and Ice,” the third pic in the franchise, became the highest-grossing Russian film in the international box office of all time with a $20.3 million gross worldwide, excluding Russia, where it took $4.95 million. “The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands,” the fourth installment, has been sold in Cannes to Line Friends Corp. in South Korea.

QED Intl., part of Media Content Capital, is best known for “District 9,” “Sabotage,” “Fury” and “Dirty Grandpa.”

The first project to be co-produced between the companies will be animated feature “Hansel and Gretel,” to be released next year. QED is helping finance the project as well as supporting its global distribution and that of other co-produced animation features.

Although inspired by the Grimm fairytale, in the “Hansel and Gretel” film, the siblings are no longer victims but instead face “many great adventures” and meet “different fairytale characters,” according to Wizart.

Yuri Moskvin, a producer on the project, said: “We expect that QED and MCC’s participation in this project will help our studio achieve our creative, production and distribution goals much faster and with an even higher quality than before.”

Sasha Shapiro, managing director of MCC and CEO of QED, said: “We have been looking into both investment possibilities and creative expansion within the family/kids’ genre, and I believe that Wizart has all necessary potentials we have been looking for.”

  • MUBI, in Cannes With 'Port Authority,'

    MUBI, in Cannes With 'Port Authority,' Steps Up Production Activity (EXCLUSIVE)

    Streaming service MUBI — whose first production, transgender love story “Port Authority” from first-time director Danielle Lessovitz, is in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard — is stepping up film production activity. It now has plans for a 10-picture slate, including a film from French director Rachel Lang. MUBI has boarded Lang’s “Mon Legionnaire,” her follow-up to [...]

  • Papicha

    'Papicha' Producers Join Forces to Launch Investment Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

    After collaborating on Mounia Meddour’s 2019 Un Certain Regard title “Papicha,” High Sea Production and Tribus P have joined forces with CG Cinema to launch an investment fund, Dock, which is dedicated to financing and co-financing director-driven film and TV content for the international market. Patrick André at High Sea, Charles Gillibert at CG Cinema [...]

  • A view of Cinecitta's Studios during

    Revamped Cinecittà Set for More U.S. Shoots, Including Netflix's 'Luna Nera'

    After recently hosting Michael Bay’s big-budget actioner “6 Underground” and George Clooney-directed series “Catch 22,” Rome’s Cinecittà Studios is set to welcome several more productions with Hollywood ties. The next one is Netflix witchcraft series “Luna Nera,” helmed by a trio of Italian women: Francesca Comencini (“Gomorra”), Susanna Nicchiarelli (“Nico, 1988”) and Paola Randi (“Little [...]

  Great Point Takes 'Flight Risk'

    Great Point Takes ‘Flight Risk’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Flight Risk” is taking off with Great Point, which has boarded sales on the U.S.-produced thriller. The film follows a group of strangers who wake up with amnesia on a bullet-ridden plane. Luis Prieto, who helmed the remake of Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Pusher,” is attached to direct. The action thriller is being produced by L.A.-based [...]

  • From left, Ellen Eliasoph, President and

    Jonah Greenberg Sets Salty Production Slate With Thailand's Studio Park (EXCLUSIVE)

    Salty Pictures, the production and finance company headed by Jonah Greenberg, CAA’s former head in China, has unveiled a five-picture production slate in tandem with Thailand’s The Studio Park Prods. (TSPP), including a Chinese-language film together with Johnny Depp and his Infinitum Nihil partner Sam Sarkar. Studio Park is a leading facilities provider and property [...]

  • 180423_A24_Day_03B_0897.jpg

    Meet RT Features Founder Rodrigo Teixeira, Producer of Three Films at Cannes

    RT Features has pulled off quite a feat. The producer of “Call Me By Your Name” and “The Witch” has three films debuting in Cannes Film Festival’s official selection, a nearly unheard-of accomplishment. “It’s a dream,” said Rodrigo Teixeira, the production company’s founder. “We shot three films last year and all three films are premiering [...]

