Cannes: Picture Tree Intl. Inks First Deals on ‘Traumfabrik’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Picture Tree Intl. has clinched first deals on romantic drama “Traumfabrik,” which is produced by Tom Zickler, the former producing partner of German star Till Schweiger.

The film has been picked up by Leomus in China; Flins & Piniculas in Spain; LEV Films/Shani Film in Israel; Taiwan in Moviecloud; Media Squad in Czech Rep., Hungary and Poland; Encore in Global Airline; and Rocket Releasing in CIS. As previously announced, the film will release in Germany with Tobis Film.

Picture Tree is in ongoing negotiations for further key territories.

The pic is the first from new production company Traumfabrik Babelberg, headed by Zickler, formerly a producer at Schweiger’s Barefoot, and Christoph Fisser, CEO of Berlin production facility Studio Babelsberg.

Set in 1961 at Berlin’s DEFA movie studios (since renamed Studio Babelsberg), Martin Schreier’s third feature centers on bit-part actor Emil (Dennis Mojen) and beautiful French dancer Milou (Emilia Schüle), who fall in love during the shooting of a film. When the border between East and West Germany is closed and construction begins on the Berlin Wall, the lovers are left stranded on opposite sides of the border. Emil hatches a crazy plan to be reunited with Milou.

Schreier’s 2010 short film “The Night Father Christmas Died” was nominated for a Student Oscar by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He made his feature debut with “Robin Hood” in 2013, and his second feature was “Unsere Zeit Ist Jetzt” (“Our Time Is Now”), co-produced by Warner Bros. and released in 2016.