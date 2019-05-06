×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes: M-appeal Picks Up Michael Mayer’s ‘Happy Times’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of M-appeal

M-appeal has acquired world sales rights to Michael Mayer’s dark comedy “Happy Times,” and will present the film to buyers at Cannes. Mayer’s debut feature, “Out in the Dark,” world premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, sold to more than 40 countries, and screened at more than 125 festivals, winning 27 awards.

“Happy Times” centers on a Shabbat dinner at a swanky Hollywood Hills mansion, over the course of which a toxic mix of alcohol, egos, cultural differences, lust and greed derails the evening as secrets are revealed, relationships get tested and bodies become endangered.

The screenplay was written by Guy Ayal and Mayer, who describes the film as “a crazy mix of comedy and violence, with ‎outrageous performances.”

The pic stars Stéfi Celma, best known for Netflix series “Call My Agent,” and Mike Burstyn, who appeared in the series “Juda.” The producer is Paola Bisson, and Erri de Luca is executive producer.

Related

Mayer’s previous credits include the short “Fireworks” and the documentary “Driving Men.” He started out in feature film development, and went on to produce movie trailers for the Hollywood studios. Born and raised in Israel, he lives and works in L.A.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Cannes: M-Appeal Picks Up Michael Mayer's

    Cannes: M-appeal Picks Up Michael Mayer's ‘Happy Times’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    M-appeal has acquired world sales rights to Michael Mayer’s dark comedy “Happy Times,” and will present the film to buyers at Cannes. Mayer’s debut feature, “Out in the Dark,” world premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, sold to more than 40 countries, and screened at more than 125 festivals, winning 27 awards. “Happy Times” centers [...]

  • Picture Tree Intl. Picks Up ‘Traumfabrik’

    Cannes: Picture Tree Intl. Picks Up Romantic Drama ‘Traumfabrik’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Picture Tree Intl. has acquired international sales rights to romantic drama “Traumfabrik,” which will be released in Germany by Tobis Film, in cooperation with Telepool. PTI will hold a private screening of the film for buyers in Cannes. The pic is the first from new production company Traumfabrik Babelberg, headed by Tom Zickler, formerly a [...]

  • International Cinematographers Guild

    Lewis Rothenberg Ousts Steven Poster as Cinematographers Guild President

    Lewis Rothenberg has been elected to a three-year term as president of the powerful International Cinematographers Guild, ousting incumbent Steven Poster from a post he had held since 2006. The ICG, which operates as Local 600 of the Intl. Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, reps about 8,600 camera crew workers and publicists and is Hollywood’s [...]

  • Gay Chorus Deep South

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Gay Chorus Deep South'

    Never underestimate the power of music to bring people together, even when the parties in question are deeply conservative Southern Christians and the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. In response to a rise in fresh anti-LGBT bigotry, the out-and-proud California choir planned a series of concerts across five of the states with the harshest laws [...]

  • Don Cheadle Avengers Endgame Podcast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Races Toward 'Avatar's' All-Time Box Office Record

    In less than two weeks, “Avengers: Endgame” has made more money than any other movie in history except one — “Avatar.” “Avengers: Endgame” surpassed $2.188 billion worldwide in just 11 days, making it the fastest film to surpass $2 billion. It took “Avatar,” the previous record-holder, 47 days to reach that benchmark. That was back [...]

  • Danny Boyle, Himesh Jitendra Patel, Daniel

    Danny Boyle’s 'Yesterday' World Premiere Closes Out ‘Crucial’ Tribeca Film Festival

    Tribeca Film Festival’s 2019 edition closed out Saturday night with the world premiere of Danny Boyle’s highly anticipated “Yesterday.” The Oscar winning director spoke to Variety about the “great honor” of having his work highlighted among hundreds of films that played over the past two weeks. “Film festivals are crucial, more and more crucial, especially [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Becomes Second-Biggest Movie Ever Internationally

    “Avengers: Endgame” is now the second-biggest movie of all time at the international box office. This weekend, Marvel’s latest juggernaut amassed another $282 million from 55 foreign markets, taking it to $1.569 billion in ticket sales overseas. That puts “Endgame” ahead of “Titanic” ($1.528 billion), and behind only “Avatar” ($2.028 billion) at the international box [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad