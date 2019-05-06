Cannes: M-appeal Picks Up Michael Mayer’s ‘Happy Times’ (EXCLUSIVE)

M-appeal has acquired world sales rights to Michael Mayer’s dark comedy “Happy Times,” and will present the film to buyers at Cannes. Mayer’s debut feature, “Out in the Dark,” world premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, sold to more than 40 countries, and screened at more than 125 festivals, winning 27 awards.

“Happy Times” centers on a Shabbat dinner at a swanky Hollywood Hills mansion, over the course of which a toxic mix of alcohol, egos, cultural differences, lust and greed derails the evening as secrets are revealed, relationships get tested and bodies become endangered.

The screenplay was written by Guy Ayal and Mayer, who describes the film as “a crazy mix of comedy and violence, with ‎outrageous performances.”

The pic stars Stéfi Celma, best known for Netflix series “Call My Agent,” and Mike Burstyn, who appeared in the series “Juda.” The producer is Paola Bisson, and Erri de Luca is executive producer.

Mayer’s previous credits include the short “Fireworks” and the documentary “Driving Men.” He started out in feature film development, and went on to produce movie trailers for the Hollywood studios. Born and raised in Israel, he lives and works in L.A.