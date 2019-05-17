×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes: Global Pitches Boost Books

By

Ben's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elisa Shua Dusapin Author
CREDIT: Courtesy of Romain Guelat

In keeping with its aims toward greater global inclusion, the Cannes Market’s initiative Shoot the Book will present its most diverse selection to date when hosting its annual pitch session on May 21.

Of the 11 publishers invited to pitch, seven come from France, two from Canada, one from Switzerland and one from Norway — and all will present their selected texts before an industry-wide cross-section of producers eager for new material.

Whittled down to 11 choices from a larger number of entries, the selected titles come courtesy of a particularly cosmopolitan jury that encompassed 10 film industry professionals from almost as many countries.

Although event organizer Nathalie Piaskowski is pleased with the lineup selected by this year’s jury — which includes Belgian filmmaker Jaco Van Dormael, Argentine producer Benjamin Domenech and Greco-American screenwriter Christina Lazaridi — she’s already looking to start afresh next year.

Related

“The jury changes every year, and that’s important for us,” Piaskowski says. “[Shoot the Book] cannot take objective positions on what is adaptable and what is not. When you read a book, even with adaptation in the back of your mind, the book still has to resonate with you on a personal level. Those subjective reactions are what push a project forward. That’s for [each specific] jury to decide.”

In terms of francophone fare, this jury opted for a particularly genre focused selection that includes five novels, two graphic novels and one bit of lightly fictionalized true crime, while event organizers added further texts from Canada and Norway as they are the countries of honor at the Frankfurt Book Fair this year.

Both graphic novels deal with societies seized by conflict. First, Chris and Mäel’s “The War That Made Us” presents a murder mystery set in the muddy, body-filled trenches of World War I, while “Katanga,” from authors Fabien Nury and Sylvain Vallée, uses the onset of the 1960 Congo Crisis to craft a winding political thriller.

Other selections complement one another in noirish ways. In Barbara Abel’s “I Don’t Know,” the search for a missing girl leads to further mysteries, especially when the child returns and those who went looking for her do not, whereas in Monica Sabolo’s “Summer,” a long-troubled man decides to finally resolve what happened to his older sister who disappeared 25 years earlier.

The selection is ripe with many critical favorites. Tobie Nathan’s “This Land That Is Like You,” a period epic about religious tensions in 1950s Cairo, was a 2015 finalist for France’s prestigious Goncourt Prize, while Philippe Jaenada’s “La Serpe,” a true-crime take on an acclaimed French writer, took home the Femina Prize in 2017.

And then there’s “Hiver à Sokcho,” the first novel from Elisa Shua Dusapin. A chilly romance set in North Korea, Dusapin’s debut has won prizes and acclaim in Switzerland and France, and has made the twentysomething writer a rising literary star.

Indeed, many of these projects stand real shots at making it to screen. Since 2014, around 20 of all Shoot the Book pitched titles have been optioned, and event organizers are waiting patiently to see which one first makes it to the next step.

“Everything takes time,” says Piaskowski. “First we needed to establish ourselves as an event, then producers to find the projects that interested them, and then to develop them another few years. Only then can production begin… [but] I think within the next two or three years we’ll see the release of the first Shoot the Book-stamped project.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Litus Spanish Cinema

    Spanish Pics Hit the Croisette

    “4×4” (Television Abierta, Mediapro) First solo feature from Mariano Cohn, this is a pointed social dramedy about a thief trapped in a 4 x 4 by the car’s owner. Sales: Latido “Advantages of Traveling by Train” (Morena Films, Señor y Señora Films, Logical Pictures) Aritz Moreno’s debut feature, penned by Javier Gullón, revolves around stories [...]

  • The Swallows of Kabul Cannes Film

    New Chapters for Shoot the Book

    In the six years since it first arrived on the scene, the Shoot the Book pitch session has grown in breadth, scope and above all, ambition. A fixture in Cannes since 2014, Shoot the Book has also spread to festivals and markets in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Annecy, but this year will mark its most [...]

  • Holliday Grainger and Alia Shaukat Animals

    British New Wave Rides on Market Changes

    The U.K. production scene has been dominated by a phalanx of successful producers for many years. A fresh wave of U.K.-based producers is now also getting international attention. The producers are navigating a business that offers unparalleled opportunity, and facing fundamental challenges. With the key funders putting an emphasis on inclusion and diversity, female producers [...]

  • I Can Quit Whenever I Want

    Spain: New Ideas Light Up the Screen

    Despite even more outlets, thanks to the arrival of global streaming giants, Spanish sales agents and producers are caught in a current double-bind. Sales to Netflix are diminishing, as it drives more into original production, but bullish theatrical distribution at home and abroad remains restricted to high-profile auteurs, big-budget productions or breakout titles. In international, [...]

  • Susan Wokoma

    New Pics By Young Brits

    Variety profiles a selection of upcoming film projects by younger British producers Untitled Irish-Set Gothic Drama Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly’s next project is an as-yet-untitled gothic psychological drama. U.S. directing duo Anna Road Holmer and Saela Davis will direct the Screen Ireland-backed project. It will be set in and shot in Ireland. “Retreat” Written and directed [...]

  • The Plague Season 2 Spanish TV

    Spanish Tax Breaks Boost Production

    Spain’s big shoot business is rocking, galvanized by more regional options and incentives that are highly competitive — at least in rates. With a long tradition of hosting international productions, Spain earned larger global visibility after “Game of Thrones” filmed there from 2014 to 2018. Production services has become one of the healthiest audiovisual sectors [...]

  • La Casa de Papel Netflix

    Spain’s Biz Faces Global Forces

    Only a decade ago, Spain was on the periphery of world production, making movies that, as with Pedro Almodovar’s 2019 Cannes competition contender “Pain and Glory,” occasionally sold worldwide. Now, thanks to an OTT and digital TV revolution, Spain has become a burgeoning global production center. Take, for instance, Oriol Paulo’s drama “Durante la Tormenta” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad