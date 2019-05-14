×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Germany Strengthens Foreign Ties

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Little Joe German Film Cannes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

With more international co-productions in cinemas than ever before and a new crop of high-profile titles this year, Germany’s renown as fertile ground for foreign filmmakers continues to soar.

The number of German-backed cross-border titles in local theaters rose 30% last year to 98 — the most ever — and the trend looks set to continue. This year a slew of German co-productions are vying for Cannes’ Palme d’Or, among them Terrence Malick’s historical drama “A Hidden Life”; Jessica Hausner’s sci-fi thriller “Little Joe”; Marco Bellocchio’s mafia pic “The Traitor”; Corneliu Porumboiu’s “The Whistlers”; and Elia Suleiman’s “It Must Be Heaven.”

Key to the country’s filmmaking allure is a generous system of federal and regional funding sources and a dynamic film industry geared toward international co-production.

Leading companies include Pallas Films, whose credits include “It Must Be Heaven” and Sergey Dvortsevoy’s “Ayka”; Pandora Film, co-producer of Alice Winocour’s space drama “Proxima,” starring Eva Green and Matt Dillon, and Bent Hamer’s “The Middle Man”; Komplizen Film, which is backing “The Whistlers” and Ildiko Enyedi’s “The Story of My Wife”; and One Two Films, whose many co-productions include Tomasz Wasilewski’s “Fools” and Grímur Hákonarson’s “The County.”

Related

The German Federal Film Fund (DFFF) is a major funding source with an annual budget of €125 million ($139 million). In 2018, it backed 113 films, including 44 international co-productions, among them Christoffer Boe’s “The Purity of Vengeance,” produced by Zentropa and its German subsidiaries; and Yuval Adler’s spy thriller “The Operative,” whose producers include Germany’s Match Factory Prods., France’s Le Pacte and Israel’s Spiro Films.

Regional funding in the country likewise plays a vital role.

Kirsten Niehuus, managing director of state funder Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, says the Berlin region in particular “has developed into a center for successful international co-productions with German participation, most of which were funded by the Medienboard. The spectrum ranges from sophisticated arthouse cinema to international blockbusters.”

Many German producers specializing in international projects are based in the Berlin-Brandenburg area, including Studio Babelsberg, which co-produced “A Hidden Life,” and Philippe Bober’s Essential Filmproduktion, which backed “Little Joe.”

The Medienboard last year provided $8.2 million in support for international co-productions, which account for 25% to 30% of its total annual production funding.

The Filmstiftung NRW in North Rhine-Westphalia funds a similar number of co-productions a year. It supported “The Traitor,” co-produced by Match Factory Prods., “Proxima” and upcoming titles like Patrick Vollrath’s airplane thriller “7500,” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, from Augenschein Filmproduktion, and Roy Andersson’s “About Endlessness,” co-produced by Essential Film. Joe Penna’s upcoming sci-fi thriller “Stowaway,” a co-production between XYZ Films, Rise Pictures and Augenschein, is shooting at Bavaria Studios near Munich and at MMC Studios in Cologne. It’s received $1.3 million from the Filmstiftung, $2.2 million from Bavaria’s FFF Bayern and is expected to land further funding from the DFFF.

“NRW has always been an important hub for international co-productions,” Filmstiftung CEO Petra Müller says. “International film crews regularly shoot in NRW, not least because they can count on the support of the Filmstiftung.”

The fact is illustrated by an impressive list of filmmakers who have worked in the state, among them: Claire Denis, Jim Jarmusch, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Bille August, Ron Howard, Ari Folman, Stephen Frears, Stephen Daldry and David Cronenberg.

Müller notes that NRW producers are considered good partners with great experience in international co-productions. “Cologne’s Heimatfilm has been for years a regular production partner for Lars von Trier, who has shot in NRW twice. Match Factory Prods. has established itself in a very short time as an important, international co-producer. Pandora Film has been a valued co-production partner for decades and is an integral part of the international film market.”

While many companies focus on arthouse, some are exploring more mainstream opportunities.

After co-producing Vibeke Idsøe’s “The Lion Woman,” Reza Bahar’s Gifted Films and Norway’s Filmkameratene have re-teamed on “Børning — The Nürburgring Run,” the third instalment in the hit Norwegian “Børning” road race franchise.

“I love the idea of doing a mainstream movie that works in different territories,” says Bahar, who has until now largely focused on arthouse productions. “The goal is to make a box office hit in both countries,” he adds.

Budgeted at$7.8 million, Hallvard Braein’s action comedy features German actors alongside the Norwegian cast. It has so far received $335,000 from the Filmstiftung, and is expected to secure additional regional and federal funding.

As well as its own funding program, the German Federal Film Board (FFA) partners with regional and European funds to support cross-border projects. Initiatives include a German-French co-production initiative, the German-Polish Film Fund and the German-Italian Co-Production Development Fund.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • SINJAR KaBoGa Catalonia Cinema

    A New Generation of Women Filmmakers on the Rise in Catalonia

    Laureled abroad and lauded at home, a young generation of women Catalan filmmakers started breaking through two years ago, led by Carla Simon’s 2017 Berlin first-feature winner “Summer 93.” Since then a bevy of female directors have emerged, making intimate character-driven dramas rich in observational psychological detail, some drawn from personal experience. The ranks of [...]

  • 'Litigante' Review: A Convincing Portrait of

    Cannes Film Review: 'Litigante'

    Colombian writer-director Franco Lolli wrongfoots us a little with the title of his sophomore feature “Litigante”: Unsuspecting audiences may go in expecting a courtroom drama, not least given that its protagonist is an embattled public-sector lawyer. As it turns out, for fortyish single mother Silvia — played with utterly credible, bone-deep weariness by the superb [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • President Laís Bodanzky Pips Sao Paulo

    President Laís Bodanzky Reflects on First Three Years of São Paulo Film Commission

    Since its launch in May 2016, the São Paulo Film Commission (Spcine) has assisted on over 2,700 productions: Features, shorts, TV and TV commercials. Those numbers put the metropolis alongside Mexico City as one of Latin America’s most utilized shooting destinations. It currently hosts more than 1,000 productions per year. In industry terms the city [...]

  • Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics, Sets

    Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics Library, Sets Paramount Production Deal

    Steven Paul’s SP Media Group is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlas Comics library and has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to develop, finance, produce and distribute superhero and other films based on the comic books. SP Media has also signed up screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Batman Forever”) and his Weed Road Pictures [...]

  • Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent

    Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent in Vicky Jewson's Action Drama 'Sylvia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noomi Rapace will star as Mossad’s most famous female agent in “Sylvia,” an action movie from Vicky Jewson, who developed the project with WestEnd Films under the company’s female-skewed WeLove banner. London-based WestEnd will handle sales and will be talking to buyers at Cannes. The project reunites “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star Rapace, [...]

  • Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His

    Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His Cannes Un Certain Regard Drama 'Beanpole'

    Kantemir Balagov comes from Kabardino-Balkaria, a region in the Russian Caucasus that is very poor and has a high level of youth unemployment. Balagov studied under Russian director Alexander Sokurov for three years, and made his debut feature with “Closeness,” which was in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2017, and won the Fipresci prize. “Beanpole,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad