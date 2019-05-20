Cannes: German Films Celebrates Festival Films at Villa Rothschild

Pictured: Peter Herrmann, chairman of German Films, Michael Weber of The Match Factory, and Simone Baumann, managing director of German Films.

Simone Baumann, the managing director of German Films, celebrated the many German co-productions screening in the Cannes Film Festival at the promotional agency’s cocktail party Saturday at Villa Rothschild in Cannes.

“Germany is one of the strongest and most attractive countries for co-productions, worldwide,” Baumann said. “There are 11 German-international co-productions in this year’s official selections here in Cannes at the festival, five of which are in Competition. That’s quite impressive and we are proud of this.”

The German co-productions in Competition were Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life,” Elia Suleiman’s “It Must Be Heaven,” Jessica Hausner’s “Little Joe,” Marco Bellocchio’s “The Traitor” and Corneliu Porumboiu’s “The Whistlers.” In Un Certain Regard, the Teutonic co-pros were Albert Serra’s “Liberté” and Karim Aïnouz’s “The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão.”

Among the guests at the party were model-actress Toni Garrn, Leonardo DiCaprio’s former girlfriend, Valerie Pachner, lead actress in “A Hidden Life,” producer Jonas Weydeman, selected for Variety‘s 10 Producers to Watch program in Cannes, Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek, co-heads of the Berlinale, Peter Bradshaw, chief critic at London’s The Guardian newspaper, and Peter Dinges, chairman of the Federal Film Board.

Carlo Chatrian, artistic director of the Berlinale, with Peter Herrmann, chairman of German Films

Model and actress Toni Garrn, Leonardo DiCaprio’s former girlfriend

Jonas Weydemann, one of Variety’s 10 Producers to Watch, with Trini Goetze of Trima Film

Trini Goetze of Trima Film and Eva Trobisch, director of “All Good,” with Berlinale staffers Carlo Chatrian, Marc Peranson, Paz Lazaro and Lorenzo Esposito

Florian Weghorn of Berlinale Talents, Sonja Heinen of European Film Promotion, Christina Bentlage of Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, and Jo Mühlberger of European Film Promotion